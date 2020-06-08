Port Elizabeth man robbed of bicycle worth R150 000 while out riding

A cyclist was robbed of his expensive bicycle early on Friday while cycling in Walmer, Port Elizabeth.

Two men allegedly pushed him off his bike and robbed him.

He sustained minor injuries.

A 46-year-old cyclist was allegedly robbed of his expensive bicycle early on Friday morning while cycling in Victoria Road in Walmer, Port Elizabeth.

According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, it is alleged that at about 06:10 the man was cycling alone in the direction of Marine Drive, Schoenmakerskop.

"As he was going down Victoria Road, he noticed two men jogging in his direction. As he passed the two men, they pushed him from his bike. He was robbed of his red-and-black specialised S Works mountain bike, a Garmin watch, bicycle headlight and a pair of cleated mountain bike riding tekkies."

The man then walked to a police station where he reported the incident. He sustained minor injuries to his arms.

Janse van Rensburg said Walmer detectives are requesting the assistance of second-hand dealers and the community to look out for anyone attempting to sell the stolen property.

"The bicycle is valued at over R150 000. Anyone with information may contact Detective Lieutenant Colonel Melody Oranje on 082 441 8505, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or their nearest police station. All information is strictly confidential and callers have the right to remain anonymous."