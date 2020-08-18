24m ago

add bookmark

Port Elizabeth records coldest August day in 18 years, says weather service

Malibongwe Dayimani
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
PE has recorded its coldest August day in years.
PE has recorded its coldest August day in years.
Jason Oxenham/Getty Images
  • Port Elizabeth recorded the coldest August day in years, with temperatures plummeting to 10.5 degrees Celsius.
  • The record for Port Elizabeth is 9.3 degrees Celsius, which was measured in August 2002.   
  • Large areas of the Eastern Cape were battered by a cold front.


With a maximum daytime temperature of 10.5 degrees Celsius, it was the coldest August day in Port Elizabeth in years, the SA Weather Service (SAWS) announced on Tuesday evening.

But Garth Sampson, from the Port Elizabeth office of SAWS, said that the record for Port Elizabeth was 9.3 degrees Celsius, measured in August 2002.

This comes as large areas of the Eastern Cape were battered by a cold front, with disruptive snow falling in high-lying areas. 

The R61 road between Cradock and Graaff Reinet was closed to traffic on Tuesday morning as snow caused disruptions on the road. 

PICS | Snowfall in parts of SA

Three trucks were stuck on Tuesday on the opposite ends of the Wapadsberg pass, which is notorious for snowfalls. 

Eastern Cape transport authorities were on high alert and monitoring mountain passes as wet and cold weather conditions continued to hit the province, said transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose.

Kevin Rae, of SAWS, said: "In particular, some rainfall along the Southern Cape coast and adjacent interior could be heavy, leading to localised flooding.

"Localities such as George, Plettenberg Bay and Jeffrey's Bay are likely areas, regarding the risk of heavy rainfall." 

Binqose said vehicles were able to move after the snow melted around midday, but reports indicated that temperatures would plummet sharply overnight.

"We continue keeping a very close eye on our high-lying roads and mountain passes. The temperatures have improved, but we may have to close the road again."

Related Links
Your weather watch: One degree Celsius for Joburg as another cold day takes hold of SA on Wednesday
PICS | Three trucks stuck on R61 as Eastern Cape snow hits high-lying areas
PICS | Winter snow falls in parts of South Africa
Read more on:
port elizabethweather
Lottery
1 person wins R348k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Your take on SA rugby players opting not to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matters movement in England over the weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Their personal views should be respected
57% - 4612 votes
I'm disappointed
12% - 1000 votes
What's the issue? They wore 'Rugby against Racism' T-shirts
30% - 2416 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

14h ago

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.30
(+1.04)
ZAR/GBP
22.93
(+0.06)
ZAR/EUR
20.67
(+0.58)
ZAR/AUD
12.55
(+0.66)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.54)
Gold
2006.18
(+1.18)
Silver
28.08
(+2.84)
Platinum
961.00
(+1.42)
Brent Crude
45.78
(+1.30)
Palladium
2182.01
(+2.05)
All Share
57025.16
(-0.71)
Top 40
52738.12
(-0.76)
Financial 15
10162.46
(+1.95)
Industrial 25
74887.75
(-0.54)
Resource 10
59032.13
(-1.98)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

13 Aug

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20231.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo