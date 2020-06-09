20m ago

Port Elizabeth teacher tests positive for Covid-19, school closes

Malibongwe Dayimani
Lee Warren, Gallo Images
  • All teachers at Ikhwezi Lomso Comprehensive School have gone into self-isolation and are awaiting test results.
  • The school was closed early on Monday morning before any pupil could set foot inside the premises. 
  • Deep cleaning and decontamination will be done by a private company at the school this week.

A Port Elizabeth high school teacher has tested positive for Covid-19, resulting in the closure of Ikhwezi Lomso Comprehensive High School in Zwide township.

Eastern Cape education department spokesperson Loyiso Pulumani said teachers were preparing to welcome pupils on Monday morning when the news reached the principal and staff members. 

"Fortunately, the pupils had not arrived at the school when the teachers and support staff members heard the news. The staff were all tested by health workers at the school and went home into self-isolation."

Pulumani said decontamination and deep cleaning by a cleaning services company will be done at the Johnson Road school.

He said further action to be taken would be determined once the test results came back on Friday.

The school principal sent out a letter to parents to apologise for "confusion we might have caused," explaining that the school was closed after they received the news.

The principal promised that the education and health departments were working around the clock to address the situation.

"Parents will be notified when to send learners to the school. Please stay home and remember to wash your hands and wear your masks when around people; most of all, social distance yourself," the letter read.

