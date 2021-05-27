Portfolio committee concerned about police discipline, especially rape, torture and assault claims

The Portfolio Committee on Police is concerned about discipline in the police.

The figures the police and IPID presented to the committee on cases against members did not correspond.

The committee instructed them to come back to it with reconciled figures.

The Portfolio Committee on Police is concerned about discipline in the police, with committee chairperson Tina Joemat-Pettersson likening the prevalence of torture and assault to that of the apartheid police.

To boot, the police and Independent Police Investigative Directorate's (IPID) figures on disciplinary cases did not correspond.

Police and IPID management appeared before the committee on Wednesday for a briefing on police discipline management and IPID's charges against police officers.

According to the police, it had received 686 referrals from IPID for the 2020/21 financial year involving four deaths in police custody, 62 deaths resulting from police action, 70 of discharging of firearms, 25 of rape by a police officer, four rapes in police custody, 477 of torture or assault, 16 of corruption, 22 of non-compliance with the IPID Act and six other cases.

According to IPID, it referred 702 cases to the police, involving 12 deaths in custody, 62 deaths resulting from police action, 75 of discharges of a firearm, 30 rapes by police officers, one rape in police custody, 477 of torture or assault, 18 of corruption, eight other matters and 19 of non-compliance with the IPID Act.

Of the 686 referrals the police said they received from IPID, 450 have been finalised.

Concerning these 450 matters:

A total of 215 police members were subjected to disciplinary hearings, which resulted in 67 guilty findings, 129 not guilty findings and the cases were withdrawn against 19 members. The guilty findings resulted in 22 members being dismissed, 4 receiving verbal warnings, 15 receiving written warnings, 14 final written warnings and 12 suspended without pay.

DA MP Andrew Whitfield said he did not believe a good working relationship existed between the police and IPID, as the police did not implement IPID's recommendations in nearly 50% of the cases.



"At the moment, it appears that the police are pulling the teeth out of our police watchdog," he added.

Considering IPID's minimal resources, Whitfield fears the police were going to win this fight.

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole said all reported IPID matters were again subjected to investigations by the police.

"Maybe that is what could take a bit of time."

He added the disciplinary code required the police to investigate every reported matter, and IPID matters were prioritised.

Sitole said the police's relationship with IPID "has not been brought to [my] attention - was not good".

READ | 49 cases of alleged police brutality recorded in first 2 months of hard lockdown - IPID

IPID executive director Jennifer Ntlatseng requested that it be invited when the police conducted disciplinary hearings to present their side of the investigation.

Joemat-Pettersson said the figures for assault, discharge of firearms, torture, death due to police action, and rape were an indication that the police had a serious problem.

She added it appeared the culture of the apartheid police still prevailed, saying: "This is completely unacceptable."

Joemat-Pettersson pointed to the inconsistency in IPID and police figures.

"I do not see consistency in your figures. I'm extremely concerned. I'm not very happy.

She added:

We can't have a situation where the police are raping the very victims who are supposed to come to them, and then we say we are fighting gender-based violence.





"How can you give a verbal warning for torture?"

She said the police reinvestigating IPID's cases appeared to be a way for them to get out of disciplining its members.

"The contradictions between IPID and the police are astonishing. It is totally unacceptable."

Whitfield also questioned why the police would reinvestigate cases.

"Surely, this undermines the independence of IPID," he said.

Joemat-Pettersson added she wanted the police and IPID to sit together and come back with one presentation, "because these two presentations don't speak to each other".

Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale said there was a commitment from both Sitole and Ntlatseng to work together.

Sitole apologised that they have not reconciled the figures.

The committee will convene another meeting with the police and IPID where they are expected to present a single presentation. This will be after the recess, which starts next month.

This is not the first time the committee is unhappy with figures the police presented to it.

In February, it sent the police packing after a briefing with "inaccurate and unreliable" statistics on the firearm amnesty.

