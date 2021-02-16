1h ago

add bookmark

Portfolio committee slams police for 'inaccurate and unreliable' firearm statistics

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Tina Joemat-Pettersson.
Tina Joemat-Pettersson.
Adrian de Kock
  • The Portfolio Committee on Police suspended a meeting with SAPS after inaccurate information on the firearms amnesty was presented.
  • The committee is concerned about the firearm licencing backlog.
  • Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale and Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole have to table a report on the Central Firearms Registry to the committee.

The Portfolio Committee on Police sent the South African Police Service packing when it presented "inaccurate" statistics.

On Tuesday, the committee was scheduled to receive a final report on the number of firearms surrendered during the approved firearms amnesty for 2020-2021.

"We have decided, as the committee, that due to the inconsistencies in statistics given to the committee, that SAPS must be given time to reconcile its numbers and present accurate and reliable statistics. This will ensure transparency and effective oversight by the committee on the work of SAPS," said committee chairperson Tina Joemat-Pettersson in a statement.

The committee criticised the discrepancies in statistics and highlighted how these shortcomings affect its oversight work. It also highlighted the implications of giving incorrect information to Parliament.

WATCH | Shots fired as rival gangs clash in Cape Town

The committee raised serious concerns about the firearm licence backlog at the Central Firearms Registry.

"It is concerning that only 280 applications were processed for the 2020-2021 amnesty against 30 356 applications made. This, according to the committee, is an indictment to the work of SAPS," Joemat-Pettersson said.

Inadequate

Furthermore, the committee decried the inadequate communication of the amnesty by both SAPS and the industry - and has cautioned that inadequate communication has the potential to undermine the good intentions of the amnesty. 

The committee suspended the meeting and demanded that SAPS reconcile its numbers to present an accurate representation of both amnesties.

The committee also instructed Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale and Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole to visit the Central Firearms Registry (CFR) to resolve the challenges.

The duo then has to table a report on the CFR's challenges, as well as proposed plans to resolve it.

The meeting will be rescheduled for a later date and time, which will be communicated accordingly.

- Compiled by Jan Gerber

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapstina joemat-petterssonparliament
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 889 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 1090 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
74% - 5521 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.69
(-1.82)
ZAR/GBP
20.43
(-1.67)
ZAR/EUR
17.79
(-1.52)
ZAR/AUD
11.39
(-1.29)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-1.20)
Gold
1795.15
(-1.28)
Silver
27.13
(-1.57)
Platinum
1271.00
(-2.56)
Brent Crude
62.56
(+0.46)
Palladium
2384.54
(+0.09)
All Share
67227.06
(+0.15)
Top 40
61775.45
(+0.16)
Financial 15
12696.58
(-0.37)
Industrial 25
89325.28
(-0.39)
Resource 10
66212.96
(+1.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo