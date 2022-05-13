1h ago

add bookmark

Portuguese fugitive dies in KwaZulu-Natal prison ahead of court appearance

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
Portuguese fugitive Joao Manuel de Oliveira Rendeiro has died in custody in South Africa.
Portuguese fugitive Joao Manuel de Oliveira Rendeiro has died in custody in South Africa.
Photo: iStock
  • A Portuguese man who was wanted in his home country for tax evasion, died in custody in South Africa before he could appear in court.
  • The correctional services department said Joao Manuel de Oliveira Rendeiro, who was due in court on Friday, has died.
  • They did not reveal the circumstances of his death and said it was under investigation.

Portuguese fugitive Joao Manuel de Oliveira Rendeiro, who was sentenced to 10 years in jail in his home country for tax evasion and money laundering, died in Westville Prison in Durban shortly before he was meant to appear in court.

Details from the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) were scant, but it said it was investigating the circumstances of the man's death.

"The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is able to confirm the unfortunate passing of Joao Manuel de Oliveira Rendeiro who was remanded at Durban Westville Correctional Centre.

"The detainee was due to appear in court on Friday, 13 May. DCS has urgently launched an investigation [to determine] the cause [of] and circumstances leading to his death," DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said.

READ | 2 cops in custody after allegedly demanding bribe for suspect's release

News24 has reached out to the police for comment, which will be added once received. 

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Natasha Kara, said the State had received a notification from Rendeiro's legal representative during the week, that she intended to withdraw.

"The State then requisitioned for Rendeiro to appear in the Verulam Magistrate's Court today (Friday) so that legal issues can be addressed before next week's pre-trial conference."  

Kara Added:

Prior to today's proceedings, the State was informed that Rendeiro had passed away. The NPA is awaiting confirmation of this. The magistrate adjourned the case to 20 May for the court to confirm Rendeiro's demise and to decide further on the matter.

Rendeiro, a fugitive, was previously denied bail by the Verulam Magistrate's Court in Durban.

Interpol officials arrested the 69-year-old in Umhlanga Rocks, Durban on 24 November 2021 at 07:00.

He had been on Interpol's red list since he fled Portugal soon after he was sentenced to 10 years in jail for tax evasion and money laundering to the tune of €31 million (more than R500 million).

News24 previously reported that he appealed the sentence, but the Portuguese authorities later realised he had absconded and issued a red notice.

ALSO READ | Robbery suspect dies in police custody after alleged assault

Police previously revealed that Rendeiro's arrest came after the head of the Judicial Police of Portugal, Luis Neves, told former national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole about Rendeiro during a bilateral meeting at the 89th Interpol General Assembly in Istanbul, Turkey.

Sitole committed that the police would track and trace the fugitive after it emerged he could be hiding in South Africa.

Interpol National Central Bureau members in Pretoria, acting on the Interpol red notice, traced Rendeiro to Umhlanga Rocks.

The police said the Portuguese authority welcomed the news of Rendeiro's arrest and sent words of gratitude and praise to Sitole and the police.

South African authorities also received an international warrant from Portugal for Rendeiro's arrest on charges of computer forgery, and the forgery of bulletins and minutes. For this, he was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
npakhehla sitolekwazulu-nataldurbancourt
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
As a parent, what do you struggle to find money for?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nappies, they cost too much
6% - 46 votes
Formula and food, it's getting so expensive
17% - 124 votes
Creche and school fees are a struggle every month
76% - 541 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.16
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.74
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
16.79
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.19
-1.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,814.58
-0.4%
Silver
20.93
+1.2%
Palladium
1,953.50
+2.4%
Platinum
945.00
-0.1%
Brent Crude
107.45
-0.1%
Top 40
61,807
+1.9%
All Share
68,428
+1.8%
Resource 10
70,545
+3.9%
Industrial 25
76,901
+1.4%
Financial 15
15,646
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks

07 May

This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks
Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first

07 May

Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22130.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo