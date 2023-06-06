Possible human remains found on Cape Town beach

Suspected human bones were found at the beach i n Melkbosstrand over the weekend.

Police said it has been sent to Pathology Service.

It is unclear how long the remains has been on the beach for.

Western Cape police are investigating after the skeletal remains of a suspected human limb was found at the popular Main Beach in Melkbosstrand near "Slabber se Klippe" over the weekend.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the "limb" had been sent to their pathology services.

"An inquest was opened, and the remains sent to pathology for a post-mortem," he said.

Van Wyk added that a postmortem had not yet been held and that no further feedback had been received.

Provincial health spokesperson Byron La Hoe, who confirmed that a postmortem was yet to be conducted, said the suspected foot was collected from the Melkbosstrand beach by police and taken to the police station on 3 June.

Chairperson of the Melkbosstrand community police forum (CPF), Samie Kleynhans, said it was unclear if the skeletal remains were that of a human.

Photo Supplied

"This is not the first time skeletons have been found in the area. We have had drownings and found skeletons washed up onto the beach in the area," he added.

"It looks like a human foot, but it could also be that of a seal. The authorities have taken it, and we are yet to receive feedback on the investigation."

According to the CPF, it is unclear how long the skeleton had been lying on the beach.

"We don't like this kind of news as it is concerning and traumatic, because no one knows who it belongs to. It could have been swept out by sea, but the forensic team will determine that once they have completed the investigations," Kleynhans said.