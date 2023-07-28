1h ago

'Postpone outdoor plans': Western Cape disaster teams on high alert as cold, wet weather approaches

Nicole McCain
The South African Weather Service has issued warnings for "disruptive rainfall" and "damaging waves".
  • Emergency services officials are on high alert after warnings were issued for cold, wet and windy weather conditions in the Western Cape.
  • The South African Weather Service has issued warnings for "disruptive rainfall" and "damaging waves".
  • Officials are speaking to nature conservation organisations about closing some walking and hiking routes in the province.

After some respite, the cold, wet and windy weather is expected to make a comeback in the Western Cape over the weekend and it's expected to be so unpleasant that people have even been advised to cancel their plans.

Western Cape Disaster Risk Management teams are on high alert after warnings were issued for cold and wet weather over the weekend.

The head of the Western Cape's disaster management service, Colin Denier, said teams were preparing for heavy rains, strong coastal winds, low temperatures and snowfall.

"We are specifically concerned about areas in the Overstand and Garden Route districts, and snowfall in high-lying areas. People should rather postpone outdoor plans for this weekend," he said.

Denier added that the provincial government was speaking to nature conservation organisations about closing some walking and hiking routes in the province.

A strong cold front, accompanied by snowfall and heavy rainfall, is expected to make landfall on Friday evening along the country's west coast.

Heavy rainfall leading to flooding is possible over parts of Cape Town, the Cape Winelands, as well as the Overberg and Garden Route districts.

Snowfall is expected across the interior mountain ranges of the Western Cape. Very cold conditions, with maximum temperatures of between 5°C and 10°C, are expected over the interior from Saturday and into Sunday.

High seas with wave heights between 6 and 7 metres can also be expected along the south coast of the Western Cape from Saturday afternoon and into Sunday.

Denier called on citizens to refrain from fishing along the coastline.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) also urged the public to be cautious around coastal areas and inland waterways.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said:

We are appealing to shoreline anglers, boaters, commercial seafarers, and coastal hikers to be aware of rough sea conditions and the impact of forecast weather affecting the coastline and inland.

Bathers, surfers, paddlers, sail boarders and beachgoers should be cautious of rough seas, strong winds and strong rip currents during adverse weather, he added.

"Do not attempt to cross through rivers and roadways affected by flooding or cross over bridges swamped by flood waters," he said.

City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management Centre spokesperson Charlotte Powell said the City was preparing for localised flooding and possible damage to property and infrastructure.

"City departments will be on standby to respond to any weather-related impacts," she said.


