1h ago

add bookmark

Poverty, lack of family support given as reasons driving young pregnant women to alcohol

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu.
Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu.
Oupa Bopape
  • As part of a campaign against foetal alcohol spectrum disorders, Social Development Deputy Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu visited Boitekong in North West.
  • The township is one of the areas where alcohol consumption is very high.
  • Unemployment, poverty and lack of support from family members have been given as reasons why young pregnant women turn to alcohol.

Lack of family support, high levels of poverty, and the absence of partners.

These were some of the reasons residents of Boitekong township in the North West gave to Social Development Deputy Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu for why young women consumed alcohol while pregnant.

Bogopane-Zulu visited the area as part of the 9-9-9 Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders (FASD) campaign. Boitekong is believed to be one of the areas in South Africa with high alcohol consumption.

The campaign, which is in line with the National Drug Master Plan 2019 to 2024, is aimed at building a society free of substance abuse. North West Social Development MEC Boitumelo Moiloa and North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha also attended the event in Boitekong.

The purpose of the campaign was to educate young women on the adverse effects of alcohol consumption during pregnancy and allowed residents to shed light on the challenges driving them to alcoholism.

Social development department spokesperson Lumka Oliphant said although several platinum mining companies surrounded Boitekong, the area had a high rate of unemployment and poverty.

During the event with the deputy minister, she said residents expressed how the lack of family support, high levels of poverty, and the absence of partners were the reasons for young women consuming alcohol during pregnancy.

"The prevalence of alcohol abuse in the township is said to be so bad that even children as young as five years old can easily get access to alcohol with no parental supervision," said Oliphant.

Basetsana Tlalang, 28, a resident of Boitekong who is four months pregnant, said children would be spotted at a tavern or shebeen with their mothers.

"Tavern owners wouldn't care to intervene. There is a problem here," she said.

Tlalang said she consumed alcohol during the first few weeks of her pregnancy but had stopped. She urged other pregnant women to stop drinking alcohol and doing drugs immediately after realising they are pregnant.

"I stopped drinking alcohol entirely after I confirmed that I was pregnant, and I am attending antenatal and information sessions at the clinic," she said.

She added that most pregnant teenagers in her area were orphans and had no adult support.

Bogopane-Zulu said young pregnant girls should look after themselves for the sake of their unborn babies.

"You can only help me to fight FASD in this community by staying away from alcohol when you are pregnant. No amount of alcohol is safe for an unborn child," she added.

Oliphant said the 9-9-9 campaign would continue in provinces like Limpopo, Mpumalanga, the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal this week.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
north westmahikenghealth
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Some South Africans are not happy after Meghan Markle relayed a story about her 2019 royal tour to SA. What are your views?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Much ado about nothing - just more social media noise
69% - 5035 votes
Ag shame, she was totally quoted out of context
6% - 436 votes
I fully agree with their sentiments
25% - 1852 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.26
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.91
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.08
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.67
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.7%
Gold
1,709.26
-0.1%
Silver
18.29
+0.6%
Palladium
2,029.50
-0.4%
Platinum
863.50
+1.6%
Brent Crude
95.74
+2.8%
Top 40
61,252
+0.7%
All Share
67,860
+0.7%
Resource 10
61,331
+0.9%
Industrial 25
83,016
+0.5%
Financial 15
15,304
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

26 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22248.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo