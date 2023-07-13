48m ago

Power outage causes water interruptions in Ekurhuleni

Alex Patrick
An outage at at Rand Water’s Mapleton Booster Pumping Station in Germiston has affected a large part of Ekurhuleni. File image.
iStock
  • Parts of Ekurhuleni were affected by water interruptions on Thursday after a power trip at Rand Water's Mapleton Booster Pumping Station in Germiston. 
  • Many areas affected by the power outage experienced water interruptions this week because of the maintenance work at Rand Water.
  • The municipality said technicians were on-site to restore power supply and return the booster station to service.

A power trip at Rand Water's Mapleton Booster Pumping Station in Germiston affected large parts of Ekurhuleni on Thursday.

The municipality said there were water interruptions in Benoni, Brakpan, Nigel, Duduza and surrounding areas. Technicians were on-site to restore power supply and return the booster station to service.

Many areas affected by the power outage experienced water interruptions this week because of the maintenance work at Rand Water.

The Zwartkopjes system, which was in recovery after 24-hour maintenance, affected some parts of Benoni.

After the outage on Thursday, the City said it would temporarily provide roving tankers to supply water to the affected areas.

"Developments will be communicated through the City's digital platforms," it said.

Rand Water's spokesperson, Makenosi Maroo, said the entity was on track to restore water at 05:00 on Friday after a 58-hour outage.

Areas in Benoni affected by Thursday's interruption are:

  • Northmead;
  • Farrarmere;
  • Brentwood Park;
  • Goedeburg;
  • Rynfield;
  • Ebotse;
  • Tamboville;
  • Wattville;
  • Actonville;
  • Benoni CBD;
  • Lakefield;
  • New Modder;
  • Rynsoord;
  • Benoni Western;
  • Lakefield;
  • Mackenzie Park;
  • Rynfield Agricultural Holding;
  • Crystal Park;
  • Daveyton;  
  • Mayfield; and
  • Etwatwa

At the Brakpan, Nigel, Duduza and Selcourt reservoirs, the affected areas include:

  • Alra Park;
  • Bluegum view;
  • Coolbreeze;
  • Duduza;
  • Ferryvale;
  • Geluksdal;
  • John Dube;
  • Labore;
  • Langaville;
  • Mackenzieville;
  • Masechaba view;
  • Nigel;
  • Pretoriusstad;
  • Tsakane;
  • Visagie Park;
  • Vorsterkroon;
  • Withok; and
  • Vosloorus extensions 2, 14 and 28.


