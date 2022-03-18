Power outages across Pretoria as municipal workers embark on a strike

Several parts of Pretoria have been experiencing power outages amid an "illegal" strike by municipal workers.

Waste removal in parts of the city was also affected by the strike.

The City says it has set up an operations centre to monitor outbreaks of violence and damage to property.

At least four regions have been affected during three days of outages.

At least four regions have been affected during three days of outages.

The affected areas included Kwaggasrand, Westpark, Saulsville, Danville, Laudium, Valhalla, Erasmia, Rua Vista, Thatchfield, Reeds, Olievenhoutbosch and Zithobeni.

The City said in a statement that technicians were in the process of restoring power to some areas that have experienced prolonged outages. However, the City said staff faced threats and intimidation by striking employees.





The reasons for the strike were unclear.

Non-striking employees fear for their lives, but risk it nonetheless in service of the residents. They’re escorted by cops to do their jobs of restoring power to ALL affected residents. We understand your frustration and are doing our utmost to restore services — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) March 17, 2022

"Tshwane has experienced a series of outages affecting at least four regions due to the strike, and the City administration has now enlisted the services of law enforcement, who are escorting teams to attend to service interruptions in a [bid] to clear the backlog," the statement read.

The strike started on Tuesday.

There were also widescale disruptions of waste collection services due to the strike.

The City said it established a joint operations centre on Thursday to "restore order and put an end to service delivery interruptions". This includes enlisting the help of the police and Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department, as well as private security companies.

"We have deployed law enforcement teams to monitor hotspot areas and ensure high police visibility," said MMC for Community Safety Grandi Theunissen.

"The City has also put in place surveillance measures to identify the instigators behind the illegal strike who are engaged in criminal activity, such as destroying property and intimidating staff," Theunissen added.

