Power outages as fire breaks out at substation in Lenasia South

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
Screenshot via Twitter - @TheDuckOfLegend
Screenshot via Twitter - @TheDuckOfLegend

City Power is attending to an outage after a fire broke out at a substation in Lenasia South. 

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the fire broke out at around 11:00 on Friday. Mangena said one of the transformers was the cause of the flames seen at the substation. 

Mangena said the extent of the damage was yet to be determined.

"The cause of the fire is unknown at the moment. We will only start with the investigations after the fire has been put out." 

Customers affected include those in Lenasia South, extensions 1, 2, 3 and 4.

He said power supply to other substations upstream, including Lunar, Hopefield and Ennerdale, were also affected.

"These we are hoping to restore later this afternoon. We really apologise to the affected customers for the inconvenience this is causing. 

"We will update customers on the recovery and restoration plans later," he said.



