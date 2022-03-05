Power outages in Roodepoort after transformers gutted by fire

Two transformers at the Robertville substation in Roodepoort caught fire in the early hours of Saturday morning.

This caused power outages in Robertville, Wibsey Dip, Putcoton and Stormill.

City Power said officials were probing the origin of the fire.

A fire gutted at least two transformers at the Robertville substation in the early hours of Saturday, leaving large parts of Roodepoort in Gauteng without electricity.



City Power said it was dealing with outages in several parts of Roodepoort.

According to City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena, the fire began after an explosion on Saturday at around 01:00. He said some equipment had been destroyed.

"Firefighters were dispatched, and the fire was extinguished by 08:00," added Mangena.

Mangena said the transformers burnt down, resulting in a complete loss of power in areas such as Robertville, Wibsey Dip, Putcoton and Stormill.

Mangena said technicians were at the scene.

"All the teams are on-site to start with investigations into the cause of the fire, assess the extent of the damage and the cost of the damage."

Mangena said mop-up operations would begin once the heat in the substation had subsided and it was safe to operate.

"We are unable to estimate when the work will be completed and power will be restored to the impacted areas. We're also considering the options on the table, such as the prospect of backfeeding clients while the broken infrastructure is being repaired," said Mangeni.