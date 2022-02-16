Power restored to police headquarters after landlord pays City of Tshwane more than R5m

Power has been restored to the headquarters of the South African Police Service in Pretoria, the City of Tshwane said on Wednesday.

The City said Mendo Properties, which is the landlord of the building which houses the police's main national offices, has paid its municipal bill of over R5 million in full and sent proof of payment.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said the Wachthuis Building was leased by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) for use by the police.

"The DPWI settles the rental payment on a monthly basis [with] the landlords as per the lease agreement."

Mathe said:

The landlords have a responsibility to pay for municipal services on a monthly basis. DPWI then recoups such monies from the SAPS as per the Devolution Agreement.





"The SAPS is therefore not in arrears [for] municipal services," Mathe added.

Mathe said the City disconnected services at the police's building in Centurion a week ago. The building houses the police's broadcast and public section, which produces the police TV programme When Duty Calls.

"Here too, the SAPS can confirm that the service is not in debt in this regard. While services are yet to be restored at this building, the matter is receiving urgent attention and measures have been put in place to ensure that the work of the section is not affected.

"The SAPS thus takes this opportunity to assure the nation that no service delivery has been affected at all its buildings and service points."

