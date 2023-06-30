18m ago

Share

Power struggle comes to a head at Unisa as registrar is fired

accreditation
Yoliswa Sobuwa
Professor Steward Mothata (Unisa via Twitter)
Professor Steward Mothata (Unisa via Twitter)
  • Nine years ago, Professor Steward Mothata was at loggerheads with the vice-chancellor of the Tshwane University of Technology.
  • Mothata was recently fired as a registrar at Unisa. 
  • His dismissal comes a week after Unisa principal and Vice-Chancellor Professor Puleng LenkaBula placed him on precautionary suspension.

A third senior Unisa leader has been fired as the institution continues to fend off calls for reform following a scathing 309-page report into a range of allegations, including poor leadership and governance.

On Friday, Unisa confirmed Professor Steward Mothata had been fired as registrar.

On Tuesday, Mothata received a letter of termination of employment.

It happened a day after the institution marked its 150-year anniversary.

Mothata's employment contract as the registrar was terminated with immediate effect.

On Friday, the university said in a statement it had communicated the decision directly with him.

It added:

In dealing with this matter, the university is adhering to its abiding principle and practice of not commenting on matters between itself and its employees in the public domain. Suppose there is any other matter that Unisa wishes to communicate to its former employee, Prof Mothata. In that case, it will direct such communique to him.

Mothata's dismissal comes after Unisa principal and Vice-Chancellor Professor Puleng LenkaBula placed him on precautionary suspension for, among others, failing to advise her, the council and its committees about governance matters and possible related risks.

A letter signed by LenkaBula informing Mothata of his suspension was leaked earlier this month.

In the letter, she wrote the registrar had breached policies on confidentiality, and was being accused of gross abuse of office, gross dishonesty, and gross insubordination.

At the time, Mothata hit back, saying his suspension was nothing but "retaliation".

Earlier this week, he told TimesLive LenkaBula did not have the power to suspend or fire him.

Professor Puleng LenkaBula.
Unisa vice-chancellor Professor Puleng LenkaBula. Photo: Supplied

Tensions between LenkaBula and Mothata were laid bare in a report into Unisa's affairs which was published in the government gazette last month.

Professor Thabo Mosia was appointed by Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande as the assessor to lead the investigation into Unisa, the state of its affairs and a wide range of allegations.

Mosia wrote in the report "that it became clear to me that the relationship had become irreparable; and it was seriously impacting the work of the university".

He said he heard about the "glaring tension" between the two from "students, staff, managers at various levels and members of council".

READ | Unisa's management must clean up image amid qualifications woes – Parliament

Mosia questioned how the fallout between the vice-chancellor and Mothata had impacted the registrar's portfolio "[g]iven the many complaints I received from students".

He recommended Unisa be placed under administration and council and management members be relieved of their duties.

Mosia found the registrar's portfolio had needed to be fixed due to poor consequence management, outdated policies and failure to protect student data, among other concerns.

This is not the first time Mothata, while registrar of a university, has found himself clashing with a vice-chancellor.

In 2014, the Sunday Independent reported he became embroiled in a "bitter battle" with then-Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) vice-chancellor Nthabiseng Ogude.

In the report, Mothata, who was registrar at TUT at the time, acknowledged there was "tension" between the two.

Ogude eventually left the institution that year, with the Mail & Guardian reporting a she had been pushed out.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
unisasteward mothatagautengjohannesburgeducation
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think about the ANC's new mission to bring the DA under 50% electoral support in the Western Cape?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The ANC doesn’t stand a chance
67% - 2063 votes
It's possible with solid provincial leadership
4% - 121 votes
If the DA loses support, it won't be to the ANC
29% - 882 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

26 Jun

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.80
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
23.88
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
20.52
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.53
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Platinum
901.36
+1.1%
Palladium
1,229.31
-0.9%
Gold
1,919.88
+0.6%
Silver
22.77
+0.8%
Brent Crude
74.34
+0.4%
Top 40
70,706
+1.6%
All Share
76,028
+1.5%
Resource 10
61,995
+1.3%
Industrial 25
106,420
+1.5%
Financial 15
16,057
+1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery

29 Jun

Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery
WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier

28 Jun

WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier
Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now

28 Jun

Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now
WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve

25 Jun

WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo