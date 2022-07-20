PowerBall player bags almost R100m after spending R150 on ticket

A PowerBall player who spent R150 on a ticket has become a multimillionaire after winning R99.9 million in the draw on Tuesday.

Ithuba said the player, who has not been notified yet, entered via the FNB App, adding it would notify them via SMS, while FNB would contact them directly.

Ithuba requires players, who win R50 000 or more, to produce proof of identity, winning ticket, or bank notification on their phone and confirmation of their banking details before they can claim their winnings.

IThuba congratulates the latest winner and cannot wait to take them through the winner service process, which entails the offer of trauma counselling from qualified psychologists, as winning amounts of this magnitude, may be overwhelming for our winners.

Its CEO, Charmaine Mabuza, said:

The winner would also receive financial advice from accredited experts, added Mabuza.



Two players won big in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal this past weekend.

One, who bought a R45 ticket at Shoprite Checkers in Soweto at the weekend, won R13 million, while the other player won R4 million after spending R15 at Boxer Supermarket in Pinetown.



