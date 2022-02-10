PPE corruption: Accused ex-cops claim the State is reviving old cases

Six former police officers, who are accused of defrauding their employer, have claimed there is a vendetta against them.

They are among 15 people arrested for their alleged part in PPE tender fraud to the value of R1.9 million.

Only three of the accused have been granted bail.

Six former police officers claim the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is reviving previous cases to "deal" with them.



They are among 15 people, including former and current police officers, who are accused of defrauding the police of R1.9 million through a personal protective equipment (PPE) tender.

The six were previously arrested for their alleged role in defrauding their previous employer through a multimillion-rand tender for the marking of police vehicles.

That case was struck off the roll in March 2021.

James Manjalum, 56, Veeran Naipal, 48, Alpheus Nkosibake Makhetha, 47, Marcell Duan Marney, 34, and Lesetja David Mogotlane, 58, were all employed in the police's supply chain management division, previously headed by embattled retired Lieutenant-General Johannes Mokwena.

Mokwena is also an accused in the case.

Kysamula Morris Mabasa, 61, said he retired in 2020 as a lieutenant-colonel.

Naipal and Makhetha were also lieutenant-colonels, while Manjalum and Mogotlane were brigadiers.

They were all dismissed from the police, a move they are challenging.

Manjalum and Mokwena are out on bail in the multimillion-rand blue light tender case.

"I don't know the allegations against me on this matter. I am going to plead not guilty. The tender I am arrested for was awarded while I was no longer in the employ of SAPS," Manjalum said in court.

“I was dismissed in 2021. These charges against me are frivolous. The State is indirectly resuscitating an old case."

His co-accused agreed with his sentiment. The six accused claimed the current case was weak and would not even go to trial.

"I was investigated for theft. That matter was thrown out of court. One of the investigating officers has animosity towards me. He has a [personal] vendetta against me.

"During my previous arrest, he confiscated my underwear and [an] explicit DVD of myself and my ex-wife," Manjalum said.

The accused told the court they would abide by the bail conditions.

Mogotlane said it was untrue alleged ringleader Kishene Chetty, 39, paid his legal fees in a previous case.

"I was previously arrested for fraud, money laundering and corruption. That case was later struck off the roll. I rebuke allegations that Chetty paid for my legal fees in that matter.

"If those allegations were correct, it would not have taken the State more than two years to formulate current charges against me. I didn't benefit directly or indirectly because I didn't have any agreement with Chetty to pay my legal fees," he added.

In the current PPE case, Mokwena, Manjalum, Chetty, Mogotlane, Makhetha, Marney, Mabasa, Lorette and Maricha Joubert, Kumarasen and Volan Prithiviraj, and Veeran Naipal have brought bail applications.

Their co-accused, Brigadier Stephinah Mokgohle Mahlangu, and retired Colonel Isaac Majaji Ngobeni were released on R5 000 bail.

The hearing continues in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court.