22 Sep

PPE Corruption: Now Gauteng health dept suspends acting supply chain management head

Canny Maphanga
(Getty)
  • The Gauteng health department has suspended its acting supply chain management head.
  • This after an attempted breach of supply chain management processes was uncovered.
  • The matter is now subject to an internal investigation.

The Gauteng Department of Health suspended its acting supply chain management head on Friday after an attempted breach of supply chain management processes were uncovered.

"The allegations against the official in question are that he failed to follow proper processes in the procurement of PPE [personal protective equipment]," department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The official is also alleged to have conducted an act of dishonesty in discharging his duties thus bringing the department into disrepute," Kekana added.

The matter is now subject to an internal investigation.

Acting Health MEC Jacob Mamabolo said the process of procuring additional PPE stock had to be restarted and it was now on track.

READ | Covid-19 report: 'Scathing report' made against Masuku, Diko

"We are pleased that the early detection of the attempted non-compliance of SCM [supply chain management] processes has not had any material effect on the department."

Vetting

Mamabolo added this was a "clear demonstration of the robustness of the internal control measures [the department] has put in place".

"The department's procurement processes are now subjected to vetting and risk assessment by the risk management unit."

He said while PPE was essential for the protection of frontline workers, due processes still needed to be followed with respect to procurement.

READ | Guns out for Bandile Masuku as pressure mounts for David Makhura to act

The department recently made headlines over the awarding of PPE contract worth millions to disputed AmaBhaca king Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko.

His is the husband of Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko who also sits on the ANC's Gauteng provincial executive committee.

Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku, who is currently on special leave over the matter, denied claims he was involved in influencing irregular Covid-19-related procurement processes in the department, News24 reported.

