PPE corruption: Western Cape education dept cleared, SIU finds no irregularities

In a report released by the SIU, it found no adverse findings were made and the matter was closed.

A Disclosure Report released by the province highlights the department paid an amount of R112 million to PPE suppliers.

The Western Cape education department welcomed the outcome of the investigation.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) cleared the Western Cape education department of irregularities in its procurement of cloth masks and sanitisers.

In a report released by the SIU on Friday, it found that no adverse findings were made and the matter was closed. No irregularities were identified.

The report stated: "The complainant in this matter informed the SIU of his concern regarding the allocation of tenders to a named supplier. The complainant based his concern on the recently published Western Cape province (disclosure report) released by the provincial treasury.

"This report details all the personal protective equipment (PPE) bought and paid for by the province, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. In terms of the Disclosure Report, the supplier was active in respect of several transactions (72 transactions) regarding the supply of PPE to the department of education."

The report further highlights the department paid an amount of R112 million to suppliers of PPE.

The payments were made in favour of the supplier in question, which according to the report amounted to R111 million.

Further analysis conducted by the SIU shows it was determined that, for the period of 20 April 2020 to 30 June 2020, an amount of R128 million was spent in respect of hand sanitisers and cloth masks.

The investigation consists of two aspects: the first being the procurement of hand sanitisers, amounting to R73 million; and the second being the procurement of cloth masks, amounting to R54 million.

In September last year, it emerged that a small business received just under half of the R682.5 million the province spent on PPE. A company called Masiqhame Trading 1057, got 72 of the department's 87 tenders.

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer's spokesperson Kerry Mauchline said: "The [department] welcomes the findings by the SIU. We have cooperated fully with the SIU, and all evidence was provided to them directly to conduct their own investigation. We will continue to apply sound financial and good governance principles in procuring the items required to keep our staff and learners safe."

The ANC deputy chief whip in the provincial legislature, Khalid Sayed, said they are currently studying the report.

