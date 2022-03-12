PPE fraud: Hawks seize hard drives, memory sticks from Northern Cape health dept

The Hawks have confiscated hard drives and memory sticks from the Northern Cape department of health.

It's believed that the seized items hold important information that will help their investigation into PPE procurement investigations.

No arrests have yet been made.

The Hawks have confiscated computer hard drives, memory sticks and external hard drives believed to hold important information that will aid personal protective equipment (PPE) procurement investigations in the Northern Cape department of health.

On Friday, the Hawks conducted a search and seizure operation at the department of health in Kimberley.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Tebogo Thebe said items were seized which would aid the investigation.

READ | Northern Cape health without permanent head for 20 months and counting



The Hawks are currently investigating a number of cases related to allegations of irregularities in PPE procurement by the department.

Thebe said they hoped the seizure would help them follow the money trail and uncover more about the procurement.

No arrests were made during the operation.

Meanwhile, organised labour and opposition parties in the Northern Cape raised the alarm over the impact leadership instabilities in the provincial health department were having on public healthcare services.



The department has been without a permanent head of department since July 2020, and an acting HOD has been suspended following his arrest in August last year on charges of fraud and corruption.



A second acting HOD has now been appointed.

News24 has tried to reach the Northern Cape health department for comment, but it had not responded by the time of publication. Comment will be added once received.

