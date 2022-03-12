43m ago

add bookmark

PPE fraud: Hawks seize hard drives, memory sticks from Northern Cape health dept

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Tiro Ramatlhatse
  • The Hawks have confiscated hard drives and memory sticks from the Northern Cape department of health.
  • It's believed that the seized items hold important information that will help their investigation into PPE procurement investigations.
  • No arrests have yet been made.

The Hawks have confiscated computer hard drives, memory sticks and external hard drives believed to hold important information that will aid personal protective equipment (PPE) procurement investigations in the Northern Cape department of health.

On Friday, the Hawks conducted a search and seizure operation at the department of health in Kimberley.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Tebogo Thebe said items were seized which would aid the investigation.

READ |  Northern Cape health without permanent head for 20 months and counting

The Hawks are currently investigating a number of cases related to allegations of irregularities in PPE procurement by the department. 

Thebe said they hoped the seizure would help them follow the money trail and uncover more about the procurement.

No arrests were made during the operation.

Meanwhile, organised labour and opposition parties in the Northern Cape raised the alarm over the impact leadership instabilities in the provincial health department were having on public healthcare services.

The department has been without a permanent head of department since July 2020, and an acting HOD has been suspended following his arrest in August last year on charges of fraud and corruption. 

A second acting HOD has now been appointed.

News24 has tried to reach the Northern Cape health department for comment, but it had not responded by the time of publication. Comment will be added once received.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of healthhawkskimberleynorthern capecrime
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
34% - 6641 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
66% - 13177 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.05
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.62
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.42
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.97
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,988.20
0.0%
Silver
25.86
0.0%
Palladium
2,805.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,081.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
112.67
+3.0%
Top 40
67,331
-0.4%
All Share
73,686
-0.3%
Resource 10
82,785
-1.5%
Industrial 25
80,271
-0.5%
Financial 15
16,035
+2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22069.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo