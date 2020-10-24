14m ago

add bookmark

PPE procurement scandal: Masuku denies involvement in court papers

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dr Bandile Masuku. (Photo by Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
Dr Bandile Masuku. (Photo by Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
  • Former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku is challenging the findings of the SIU against him in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.
  • After finding himself at the centre of a PPE tender scandal, Masuku insists he did not influence the decision to centralise the procurement of PPE or the awarding of tenders.
  • Masuku has also said he was first to suggest investigations into irregular PEE procurement.

A lawyer representing former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku says, for the past three months, his client has endured an "onslaught of unfounded allegations" that were used to "tarnish" his integrity and image.

Masuku has approached the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, to review findings by the Special Investigating Unit. 

He has denied any involvement in a PPE procurement scandal that saw him removed from his post.

The SIU recently placed Masuku at the centre of processes in the health department from where presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko's husband won a R125-million tender to supply personal protective equipment (PPE).

Masuku’s lawyer Mojalefa Motalane said:

"For a period of three months, Dr Masuku has endured an onslaught of unfounded allegations that have been used to tarnish his professional integrity and image, thereby violating a wide range of his rights in law and denying him justice."

The matter is expected to be heard on Tuesday 24 November.

Masuku argued that the findings and recommendations made by the SIU against him were unconstitutional and therefore invalid, and requested that they be set aside.

READ | PPE tender scandal: Bandile Masuku to challenge SIU findings in High Court

The SIU issued a letter to Premier David Makhuru on 1 October, which recommended he take administrative action against Masuku.

"The [SIU] went on to find that I instructed the centralised and motivated or supported it for 'nefarious purposes'," said Masuku in a lengthy affidavit supplied to the court.

He said the decision to centralise procurement was taken by the provincial government in line with various practice notes issued by the national Department of Finance and were not influenced by him.

He added that his department’s priority was to protect frontline workers and prevent the spread of Covid-19, which saw the provision of PPE take a central role in the department’s response plan.

"To regulate this process, the provincial government, in line with the then national treasury practice note, resolved that the procurement of PPE and other medical related equipment would be centralised to the department. The department, neither through me not any of its officials, initiated the centralisation of the Covid-19 procurement," said Masuku.

The pressure was to procure as much PPE as the department could, said Masuku.

The potential shortfall of PPE saw the provincial government extending a broad invitation to service providers who could supply the needed goods and services, to approach the department, which Masuku believes was transparent and consistent with the Constitution.

"I, as an executive authority, was never involved in the PPE procurement nor could I have asked to be involved. Any involvement would amount to unlawful interference with operation matters that do not fall within the ambit of functions performed by an executive authority," he said. 

He added that he was not involved with supply chain management and was not aware that Royal Bhaca Projects (RBP) had made a bid.

"From 30 March, various service providers were appointed and these included RBP. The appointment of RBP appears to have followed a quotation which was dealt with by the supply chain management officials," said Masuku.

"I was never involved in, nor was I aware that that these appointments were being made and for what amounts."

'I was surprised'

He said he was surprised to hear RBP had bid to the department.

"Since Mrs Diko and I were comrades and friends, I was surprised that her husband has received a PPE contract from the Department.

"I believed that I should at the very least have been informed that it had tendered to provide PPE. Had I been advised, I would have told RBP not to bid for the provision of goods and services, as I would any other friend, family member of close associate," he said. 

He added that Diko said she was not aware of the bid and that following a conversation she had with her husband, the contract had been cancelled.

Masuku has also clarified an email referenced by the SIU, between RBP and himself.

ALSO READ | ANC Gauteng recommends Masuku, Diko head to provincial DC over Covid-19 corruption allegations

He said he had a discussion with the erstwhile CFO about providing a list of service providers to the Motsepe Foundation, as the foundation wanted to donate PPE to the department.

This email was sent as a confirmation that the list had been provided, and Masuku said he did not open or read it.

Masuku said that he was the one to urge an investigation into PPE procurement take place after concerns were raised by staff.

He also said he approached the Gauteng Audit Services to carry out the investigation, and that the matter had been escalated to the premier and the premier's Integrity Unit.

Masuka said:

"Before the matter was in the public eye or was reported on by the media...I took a decision that an investigation to uncover any wrong doing had to commence. At the time I was under no pressure from any political or media stakeholder to commence the investigation, I did it because I believed it was the right thing to do."

Masuku added that he volunteered to take special leave during the investigation, so that it not appear to be influencing the investigation.

READ | Bandile Masuku: Independent report findings 'contradicts SIU', clears him of hand in PPE graft

Masuku and Diko were also expected to appear before the Gauteng ANC disciplinary committee regarding the pending ANC disciplinary hearing.

Motalane added Masuku was ready to appear before the committee.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Tight corner: Who will replace Masuku as Gauteng health MEC?
ANC Gauteng recommends Masuku, Diko head to provincial DC over Covid-19 corruption allegations
Bandile Masuku: Independent report findings 'contradicts SIU', clears him of hand in PPE graft
Read more on:
department of healthkhusela dikobandile masukugautengppe corruption
Lottery
3 players win R109k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
46% - 7459 votes
It's four more years for Trump
54% - 8588 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.19
(-0.10)
ZAR/GBP
21.11
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.19
(-0.12)
ZAR/AUD
11.55
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.14)
Gold
1901.55
(+0.01)
Silver
24.57
(+0.10)
Platinum
902.03
(+0.40)
Brent Crude
41.85
(-1.66)
Palladium
2378.04
(+0.61)
All Share
55339.58
(+0.99)
Top 40
50692.28
(+0.83)
Financial 15
10790.70
(+3.99)
Industrial 25
74905.70
(+1.05)
Resource 10
52561.57
(-0.49)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo