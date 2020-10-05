32m ago

add bookmark

PPE scandal: Makhura considering SIU's findings on Masuku

Alex Mitchley
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gauteng Premier David Makhura during a Covid-19 provincial presentation.
Gauteng Premier David Makhura during a Covid-19 provincial presentation.
@GautengProvince, Twitter
  • Gauteng Premier David Makhura is considering a SIU report, which has made findings on Health MEC Bandile Masuku.
  • The report refers to allegations of Masuku's role in procurement irregularities of PPE during the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • Masuku has previously denied any wrongdoing. 

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has received, and is considering, a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report pertaining to Health MEC Bandile Masuku's alleged role in procurement irregularities of personal protective equipment (PPE) during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement on Monday, Gauteng provincial government spokesperson, Thabo Masebe, said Makhura received the SIU report on Friday.

The report made findings on Masuku, who was placed on "special leave" in July this year.

"The premier is giving due consideration to the latest SIU report and further announcements will be made by Friday on the findings, recommendations and appropriate course of action to be taken," Masebe said, without going into the details of the report.

Masuku was placed on leave by Makhura following reports of tender corruption at the Gauteng Department of Health.

READ | 'The MEC wants his people' - This is how Diko scored R120m PPE tender, SIU contends

News24 previously reported that Masuku was named in a PPE procurement scandal involving a R125 million contract awarded to the husband of Khusela Diko.

Diko is the president's spokesperson, who has also been placed on leave.

The SIU argued that Royal Bhaca, owned by Madzikane Thandisizwe Diko, was unlawfully awarded contracts, which was then later cancelled because of Diko's proximity to the MEC.

READ HERE | Former head of Gauteng health expected to fight allegations of PPE looting scandal

The former chief financial officer of the Gauteng health department, Kabelo Lehloenya, is alleged to have said the "MEC wants his people" before she irregularly signed off on two PPE tenders awarded to Diko.

Meanwhile, the head of the health department in the province, Professor Mkhululi Lukhele, resigned after being placed on precautionary suspension last week.

ALSO READ | Gauteng to probe all ‘irregular’ deals as questions raised over ‘secret’ Nasrec contract

Lukhele's suspension follows another SIU report, which found that he had allegedly failed to exercise responsibility in awarding contracts during the procurement of goods and services related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

News24 reported that the alleged actions by Lukhele may have led to wasted and fruitless expenditure, according to the SIU.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

Related Links
Corruption crackdown: What you need to know about the 17 arrests this week
Is it an interrogation? Khusela Diko ready to answer SIU questions but wants to know why
Covid-19 corruption: Gauteng health HOD resigns after precautionary suspension letter
Read more on:
khusela dikobandile masukudavid makhurafraudppecovid-19 procurement
Lottery
One player scoops Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
41% - 879 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
37% - 783 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
22% - 473 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

15h ago

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.59
(-0.89)
ZAR/GBP
21.54
(-1.19)
ZAR/EUR
19.55
(-1.29)
ZAR/AUD
11.91
(-0.81)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.66)
Gold
1912.40
(+0.56)
Silver
24.25
(+1.63)
Platinum
894.00
(+1.36)
Brent Crude
39.16
(0.00)
Palladium
2364.50
(+3.18)
All Share
54524.05
(+0.56)
Top 40
50183.12
(+0.57)
Financial 15
10176.45
(-1.51)
Industrial 25
73823.57
(+1.05)
Resource 10
53031.38
(+0.75)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20274.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo