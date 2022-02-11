PPE tender fraud case: Damning revelations of how police lost millions laid bare in court

Damning revelations on how police lost millions through alleged tender fraud were laid bare in court on Thursday.

The court heard how the alleged ringleader allegedly defrauded the SAPS using 26 companies competing against each other.

The benefits thereof were allegedly paid to police officers as kickbacks.

The State attempted to poke holes in the evidence presented by 12 suspects accused of defrauding the police of almost R2 million.

The suspects include former police officers.

Of the 15 people who stand accused, three suspects were granted bail earlier this week, while the remaining 12 launched an application which was heard on Thursday.

Prosecutor Tilas Chabalala read an affidavit presented by investigating officer Suneel Bellochum.

Bellochum told the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge that the 12 accused, including the embattled retired Lieutenant-General Johannes Mokwena, lied to the court.

Mokwena is the police's former head of supply chain management.

26 different companies

Mokwena and 11 others have brought bail applications after being arrested for allegedly defrauding the SAPS through a R1.9 million personal protective equipment (PPE) tender.

The tender was meant to supply police officers with latex gloves.

Bellochum first turned his attention to the alleged ringleader, and accused number 1, Kishene Chetty.

"Chetty did not disclose to the court his business interests and companies registered under his name at the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission."

The 26 companies Chetty used included Bambanani, Semi-Build, Serang, Mafuta Marketing Solutions, Impokane General Trade and Distribution, Vatika, Kgotho, Umbanatie, and Super Stationery.

The companies allegedly scored millions through tenders from the SAPS.

It is alleged that the tenders were irregularly awarded to Chetty, who allegedly paid kickbacks to police officers in Mokwena's unit.

"The SAPS paid Bambanani a total amount of R2.4 million, [and] Semi-Build R2.8 million for contracts. Serang was registered as a supplier on the SAPS database but did not receive contracts.

Bellochum said:

I uncovered evidence that Serang was involved in cover quoting for goods or services supplied to the SAPS. Chetty did not inform the court that his ex-wife was an accused in a matter which was later struck off the roll.

Chetty is the beneficial owner of Mafuta Marketing Solutions, whose sole director was co-accused Volan Prithiviraj, before it was registered under his ex-wife's name.



The SAPS paid Mafuta Marketing Solutions R3.9 million.

Impokane General Trade and Distribution's sole director was Chetty's girlfriend, Bellochum said.

She was also the sole director of Vatika before it was transferred into Lorette Joubert's name. Joubert is also one of the 12 suspects.

'Unlawful, pivotal role'

Impokane pocketed R1.6 million from the SAPS.

The SAPS also paid Vatika R49.6 million.

Bellochum testified that the national police commissioner, General Khehla Sitole, later cancelled contracts awarded to Vatika and Kgotho.

"Those contracts awarded to Vatika and Kgotho, were allegedly influenced by Mokoena, James Ramajalum, Veeran Naipal, Alpheus Nkosibake Makhetha, Marcell Duan Marney, [and] Kysamula Morris Mabasa, who were employed as police officers at the time.

"They allegedly played an active, unlawful and pivotal role in ensuring that Chetty's companies scored tenders."

Bellochum said:

Chetty did not disclose to the court that he owns a property in Sinoville, Pretoria. The said property was used as the business address of Vatika when it was registered in his girlfriend's name.

"Vatika was later moved to Kwaggasrand, which is also a property owned by Chetty. Kgotho was situated in Pretoria West, an address also used by Umbanatie and Super Stationery," said Bellochum.



"Our investigation revealed that Chetty was running a criminal enterprise made up of several companies registered under people who were fronting for him. In all instances of cover quoting and collusive bidding, false and fraudulent BBBEE certificates were used as part of the various bid documents submitted to the SAPS.

"According to bank records, Chetty was responsible for laundering large sums of money between [his] 26 companies. He was the beneficial owner of those 26 companies."

Bellochum said Chetty's other co-accused, Salamina Khoza, 67, lied to the court that she was receiving a social grant.

During her bail application on Tuesday, Khoza confirmed to the court that three companies registered under her name secured tenders in the SAPS.

However, it is alleged that Chetty was the financial benefactor of those three companies.

'Acts of fraud'

Khoza also testified that she survives from her monthly social grant and looks after her unemployed grandson in Soshanguve.

Bellochum said Khoza didn't disclose that her pension was cancelled after Sassa established that she was a "millionaire".

The investigating officer also turned his attention to Joubert.

"Joubert omitted to inform the court that she previously offered to testify against Chetty. She made a statement under oath.

"She also omitted to tell the court that Vatika's account and accounts of the other companies that were respondents in another matter were frozen after the court found that the SAPS awarded her and Chetty contracts as a result of acts of fraud."

Bellochum said Kumarasen Prithiviraj failed to tell the court he was the sole director of two companies which were awarded contracts.

"Kumarasen did not disclose to the court that he is the sole director of Umbanatie and Super Stationery. The SAPS paid Umbanatie R2.7 million and Super Stationery R2.6 million. The companies are implicated in another criminal matter."

Bellochum continued:

Kumarasen's offer of R5 000 bail seems not to consider the fact that he is a millionaire given the facts that he received more than R5 million from the SAPS. In any event, he was fronting for Chetty, but his financial situation is not dire.

"Kumarasen is the sole director of Kgotho and Umbanatie. These companies' accounts were frozen because they received proceeds of unlawful activities."



Kumarasen's son, Volan Prithiviraj, is the sole director of Blue Voice Consulting.

Volan only disclosed that he is the sole director of Argan and Paroex, said Bellochum.

"The SAPS paid Blue Voice R1.9 million. Blue Voice and Volan were involved in cover quoting to secure the contract for Vatika for a tender to mark the first 120 SAPS vehicles in the Western Cape.

"The tender was awarded before the other tender where Vatika and Kgotho were awarded the split tender to mark and demark SAPS vehicles. The SAPS also paid Paroex R105 216."

Medical operation

Bellochum disputed claims by Mokwena that police refused to allow him to undergo a medical operation that was allegedly scheduled for 8 February – the day he was arrested.

On Wednesday, a tearful Mokwena testified that he informed investigators he was ill and could "die" any time if the operation was not swiftly conducted.

"I only became aware of his medical condition when he was giving evidence in court. I reiterate that I did not refuse nor ignore his alleged request for medical attention.

"Mokwena is a senior police officer with many years of experience. The police cells where he was detained was visited constantly by SAPS personnel.

"I submit that he would have reported to them that I had refused him being taken for medical assistance."

Bellochum said:

This type of conduct must be viewed seriously by the court as it creates the impression that his constitutional right to medical care whilst in detention was refused.

"Mokwena testified that he is an expert in procurement matters. It is worth mentioning that he would insist on what he called rotation of suppliers. Our investigations revealed that contracts were rotated only among companies owned by Chetty."



Kickbacks

Bellochum said Mokwena allegedly favoured Chetty's companies in return for the embattled businessman paying his legal fees in two criminal court cases.

Mokwena, Chetty, Joubert, Lorette, Naipal, Makhetha, Marney, Mabasa, Ramanjalum, the Prithivirajs and Maricha Joubert have brought a bail application before Magistrate Phillip Venter.

On Tuesday, Venter granted Khoza, Brigadier Stephinah Mokgohle Mahlangu, and retired Colonel Isaac Majaji Ngobeni R5 000 bail each.

The hearing continues on 14 February.

