Prasa probes leaking of internal security tender document

Ntwaagae Seleka
(Son)
(Son)
  • Prasa has launched an investigation into the leaking of a confidential security tender.
  • Prasa administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo has employed retired Brigadier General Tebogo Rakau to investigate the leak.
  • The state owned company recently fired four senior officials found guilty of gross misconduct. 

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) has launched an internal investigation into how a confidential security tender document was leaked. 

The embattled state owned entity, which is under the administration of Bongisizwe Mpondo, has ordered retired Brigadier General Tebogo Rakau to investigate how the document was leaked.

Prasa spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa said the process of hiring security service providers to assist with the protection of its infrastructure, was underway.

"This action is part of the clean-up campaign which started in December 2019 when Mpondo was appointed by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, to bring stability to the rail agency after years of maladministration and other malfeasance.

Gross misconduct

"Governance issues at Prasa were pointed out by the Office of the Public Protector in 2015 and also by reports of the Office of the Auditor-General. A few weeks ago Prasa fired four senior officials of its protection services after they were found guilty by an internal disciplinary process of gross misconduct related to the irregular awarding of tenders," said Mgitywa.

Mgitywa said the dismissal of the officials related to security contracts found to have been irregular.

These contracts were terminated several weeks ago as recommended by the Public Protector and the Auditor-General's office.

Fight back campaign 

Mgitywa said there was a clear fight-back campaign led by highly placed individuals in Prasa, against the company's efforts to rid the agency of corruption and maladministration.

Mpondo said: "We wish to warn individuals or companies who receive and distribute confidential company documents that they are breaking the law and that by doing so they are acting against the interests of Prasa and the people of South Africa, who are ultimately the shareholders of the rail agency."

