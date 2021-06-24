Prayer meeting to remember King Dinuzulu postponed due to Covid-19

King Misuzulu has postponed the annual prayer meeting for King Dinuzulu due to Covid-19 concerns.

He urged the Zulu nation to pray at home.

He said if they gathered as intended this weekend, it could become a super-spreader event.





An annual prayer meeting commemorating King Dinuzulu has been postponed due to Covid-19 fears, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini said on Thursday.

"I have thus done as my father did and have taken the difficult decision to postpone this prayer meeting. I wish to inform the Zulu Nation that it will not take place on 26 and 27 June. It will be held at a future date when doing so would be both safe and legal," he said.

King Misuzulu, who took the throne shortly after the deaths of King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantofombi Dlamini Zulu, said he would not endanger lives.

"As our annual prayer meeting convenes hundreds of members of the Zulu nation, it would clearly contravene the law. Moreover, holding this annual event would create a super-spreader event placing many lives at risk. It would cause an increase in infections, with deadly consequences.

"I cannot place my people's lives at risk, nor can I preside over an event that would be in contravention of the regulations which are in place to protect our country."

King Misuzulu asked the Zulu nation to "support the steps taken by government to fight the pandemic and save lives".

"I urge that we all stay at home as far as possible, that we avoid public gatherings, that we maintain social distancing, and that we consistently wear our masks to protect ourselves and those around us.

"It is only in solidarity that we will defeat this pandemic. While we are not able to gather in the annual prayer meeting this weekend, I ask that each of us pray in our own homes. Let our prayers be for South Africa's safety as we move through the third wave of this pandemic. May we emerge without undue losses."

King Misuzulu said the postponement was akin to calls made during Covid-19 by his father who "had the courage to make the difficult decision to postpone such events when doing so was necessary to save lives".

"I seek to honour my father's legacy and will continue the commemorative ceremonies that we observed during his almost fifty years on the throne."

The prayer meeting to remember King Dinuzulu was to commemorate the civil war that broke out between the Usuthu and Inkosi Zibhebhu's Mandlakazi faction at KwaNduna in 1888.

The prayer meeting is held annually over two days, the first day at Mjaji and the second day at Ceza.