49m ago

add bookmark

Praying for patients: Video goes viral of interfaith prayer outside hospital in Cape Town

Tauhira Dean
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A patient looks on from her hospital window in Cape Town while a mass prayer was underway outside the hospital.
A patient looks on from her hospital window in Cape Town while a mass prayer was underway outside the hospital.
Supplied by Esa Alexander
  • A video of a Cape Town-based faith group gathered outside a hospital to pray for Covid-19 patients is making the rounds on social media.
  • With restrictions placed on hospital visits, some patients are further feeling isolated from loved ones.
  • Hospitals are experiencing an influx of patients as the Western Cape battles a second wave of the coronavirus.

A heart-warming video has gone viral on social media, where people of all faiths are seen in supplication outside the Melomed Tokai hospital in Cape Town. 

Family members of patients admitted at the hospital requested prayers from religious leaders, and the Al Jeem Foundation responded, said Sheikh Hassan Yusuf Pandy.

"We were requested by relatives of the hospitalised-patients to share prayers with them," said Pandy about the interfaith public prayer.

"We have been doing this randomly since April, we've been to rehabs, cemeteries as well as areas on the Cape Flats."  

He said the gift of family and prayer is an essential part of showing empathy towards those suffering from the virus.  

"The mass prayer is a big deal to each individual present … when people get together to pray for the same cause, it forms a bond between different faiths and that's remarkable to be a part of," said 27-year-old Mansoor Joseph.

Joseph said, to him, one of the touching moments of the prayer, which was captured on video, shows a patient waving what looks like a white cloth from her window.

"The intensity of the prayer and emotions started pouring as we felt her struggle, and also the appreciation. It placed contentment in our hearts as we saw the acknowledgement and the support she needed."


Joseph said the hospital staff also showed their appreciation as they waved from a distance.

"The feeling of spiritual upliftment and connection with the patients and staff were definitely felt among our group of guys who rendered the prayer."

Esa Alexander, a member of the group and a news photographer, agreed, saying he was overwhelmed with tears on seeing the patient wave her cloth.

Pandy said more mass prayers can be expected.  

"We intend to continue this spiritually-uplifting events as we believe we're soul-beings and God is the healer and the guide for all creation."

'I sobbed like a baby'

Awaatif Salie, who suffered from Covid-19, said watching the viral clip hit close to home.

"It's been a week since my family and I came out of a two-week battle with Covid-19, so seeing that video is still very fresh for us. I sobbed like a baby.

"All we can do now is continue making duah (supplication to God) and ask Allah to relieve us from this virus completely."

Evan Thyssen said: "As a Christian, it is amazing to see how people from different cultural backgrounds came together as one to pray for the healing of all people of different religions.

"These people are not just coming to pray for people they love, but for people they don't even know … and that shows the heart we have for one another."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
39% - 540 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
53% - 743 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
8% - 109 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.29
(-0.06)
ZAR/GBP
20.73
(-0.10)
ZAR/EUR
18.69
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.88
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.04)
Gold
1848.50
(+0.04)
Silver
25.40
(+0.10)
Platinum
1065.48
(+0.20)
Brent Crude
56.24
(+2.96)
Palladium
2360.54
(+0.64)
All Share
63519.18
(+0.76)
Top 40
58423.34
(+0.72)
Financial 15
12308.90
(+2.56)
Industrial 25
81562.03
(+1.18)
Resource 10
65240.32
(-0.64)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo