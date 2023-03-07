2h ago

Preacher from one of SA's largest churches in court for allegedly raping 12-year-old in toilet

Malibongwe Dayimani
A preacher appeared in the Grahamstown Magistrate's Court for the alleged rape of a minor.
  • A preacher appeared in court on allegations of rape. 
  • The 53-year-old stands accused of raping a 12-year-old. 
  • He is a friend of the family of the minor child. 

A preacher from one of the largest and respected churches in the country appeared in the Grahamstown Magistrate's Court on Monday for allegedly raping a 12-year-old.

The man cannot be named due to the sensitive nature of the crime, which involves a minor.

Magistrate Sarel Strauss referred the 53-year-old for psychiatric evaluation – and postponed the case to Wednesday. 

The man was arrested on 23 February 2023, after he was allegedly caught by a relative raping the girl inside a toilet of her home.

The accused is known to the victim, as he is the foster mother's friend. They attend the same church.

Outside court, cutting a lone figure, well-known children's rights activist Petros Majola picketed and called for no bail. 

Majola said he was in disbelief that members of the girl's church did not show up in court – and that the church had not issued a statement to condemn the alleged incident.

"I also expected them to come out in numbers in support of the victim. Their silence is shocking. They are not distancing themselves [from the accused] or openly showing support to the victim," said Majola.

According to the charge sheet, the accused is facing a minimum sentence of life imprisonment.

eastern capegqeberhachild abusecrimerapecrime and courts
