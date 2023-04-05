25m ago

Pregnant Brits Hospital employee shot dead, allegedly by ex-husband

Cebelihle Bhengu
A pregnant Brits Hospital employee was shot and killed, allegedly by her ex-husband, on Wednesday morning. 

The 35-year-old woman was a switchboard operator at the hospital.

North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the woman's ex-husband was a police officer stationed at Rapid Rail in Silverton, Pretoria. 

He allegedly fired several shots.

She died instantly.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said the couple's divorce was finalised and concluded last year.

He said the sergeant handed himself to police in Brits.

He will appear in the Brits Magistrate's Court on Tuesday for a murder charge under investigation by the directorate.

Spokesperson for the North West Department of Health, Tebogo Lekgethwane, told News24 the incident happened outside the hospital premises.

He said employees, witnesses, and the woman's family would receive counselling.

Lekgethwane added that Health MEC Madoda Sambatha visited the hospital and urged authorities to act against the perpetrator. 

"The department is shocked by this incident, and MEC Madoda Sambatha condemns it in the strongest terms possible. He is visiting the hospital now and has just stated that he trusts the police will hold the culprit accountable for this sad incident because he can't think of any reason for a defenceless pregnant woman to be killed [in such a] cold blooded [way]," said Lekgethwane.

