Pregnant woman, 11-day-old baby among scores rescued in recent floods across the country

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
Flooding in parts of the country (Eastern Cape Health Facebook)
  • More than 100 people, including four children, have been rescued following the recent floods.
  • The South African Weather Services issued a yellow level warning for disruptive rain leading to localised flooding.
  • Public healthcare facilities in the Eastern Cape have not been affected by the floods.

A pregnant woman and an 11-day-old baby are among scores of people that have been rescued following the recent floods in various parts of the country. 

The South African Weather Services issued a yellow level warning for disruptive rain leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads and settlements, low-lying roads and bridges to be expected in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, Free State and the Eastern Cape.

According to the Eastern Cape Department of Health, the woman and the newborn baby were rescued in Komani.

Eastern Cape Health
"One person who had been trapped in the floods with two others was swept away overnight..." provincial health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said.

READ | Saturday's weather: Disruptive rain, including flood warnings, for several provinces

Her body has since been recovered by rescue teams in the Gauteng informal settlement in the Eastern Cape.  

"Two other people who were on top of their cars that had been trapped in the floods were rescued and taken to Frontier Hospital," Kupelo added.

As of 07:30, more than 100 people, including four children, had been rescued.

Eastern Cape
Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth said that public healthcare facilities have not been affected by the floods.

Meanwhile, the City of Johannesburg Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said that they were on high alert as the water conditions persist.

Following the warnings from SAWS of a heavy rainfall weekend, Khumalo urged residents to take extra precautions when driving on wet roads.


