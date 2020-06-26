Pregnant woman dies in Cape Town shooting

A pregnant Scottsdene woman and her baby died in a shooting.

Police are looking for her assailants.

Mother and baby were among four people shot during the incident.



Cape Town police are still trying to find the gunmen who shot dead a pregnant woman in Scottsdene, Kraaifontein on Sunday.

She was shot in Kliphok Street and the search for her assailants continue.

"No arrests have been made as yet," said police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk.

Emergency Medical Services communications officer Deanna Bessick said the team responded to the shooting in Kraaifontein at about 06:40 on Sunday.

"Four people were shot, including a pregnant female, 30-years-old," she said.

"Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene. Unfortunately, the female patient and her baby were dead on arrival. We would like to extend our condolences to the family of the deceased."

The IOL reported that Shaida Nathan was nine months pregnant when she died in a volley of shots aimed at a shack she was in.