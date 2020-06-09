1h ago

Pregnant woman gunned down in drive-by shooting in King William’s Town

Malibongwe Dayimani
(iStock)
(iStock)
  • King William's Town police are investigating a case of murder after occupants of a Toyota Fortuner SUV opened fire on a pregnant woman, fatally wounding her.
  • The police are appealing to the public to help search for the suspects.
  • The woman's body was found lying next to her car outside her Clubview home. 

A 35-year-old pregnant King William’s Town woman was shot and killed in her driveway by unknown gunmen on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman died after the occupants of a Toyota Fortuner SUV opened fired on her, said police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci.

She said the incident took place in Clubview at 16.30.

A resident, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisal, said he believed the incident was a taxi industry-related hit.

However Soci said the circumstances and motive around the shooting would be revealed by an investigation, adding a case of murder was being investigated by the King William’s Town police.

"Police were called to the scene and on arrival they found the body of a 35-year-old pregnant woman next to her vehicle.

"Investigations revealed that the occupants of a Toyota Fortuner opened fire and fatally injured the woman. At this stage, the motive for the shooting is unknown and police will not speculate," she added.

The police are appealing to anyone who can assist with the information about the shooting to contact Detective Captain Sifiso Mchunu at 082 387 5013 or King William's Town police at 043 604 0100.

Information can also be shared via Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or any nearest police station. All information will be treated with strict confidentiality.

