Pregnant woman who lost baby after being stabbed by boyfriend fighting for her life in hospital

Ntwaagae Seleka
People of the Eersterust community during the Stop Violence Against Women March in Pretoria.
Alet Pretorius
  • A North West woman is fighting for her life in hospital after being repeatedly stabbed by her boyfriend on 7 June at her home in Taung.
  • Bonolo Selaolo, 32, was pregnant when her boyfriend attacked her. She has lost her unborn child.
  • The boyfriend later committed suicide by slashing his wrists and throat.

A North West woman, who lost her unborn child when she was stabbed by her boyfriend, is currently fighting for her life in hospital.

Bonolo Selaolo, 32, was admitted to a hospital in Klerksdorp after she was attacked by her 36-year-old boyfriend at her home in Taung on 7 June.

Selaolo was pregnant when he stabbed her before killing himself.

Provincial community safety department spokesperson Alpheus Koonyaditse said the incident took place on 7 June.

Selaolo's family, who witnessed the attack, said the stabbing was unprovoked.

"Her family said, on the day of the incident, her boyfriend informed them he wanted to take a bath. She was also in the same room where the accused was ostensibly taking a bath when they were jolted by her screams as he began to stab her.

"According to the victim's family, the boyfriend later committed suicide by slashing his wrists and throat. Selaolo was rushed to Taung Hopsital and later transferred to another hospital in Klerksdorp, where she is still fighting for her life. Unfortunately, her unborn child didn't survive," said Koonyaditse.

North West Community Safety and Transport Management MEC Sello Lehari said he was still reeling with shock from the numerous cases of gender-based violence reported in the province.

"I still cannot believe that something as horrific as this is continuing to happen in our communities. We must find a way to raise our children to respect one another and above all to value life. What has gone wrong with us? Where is our humanity? Have we lost our humanity," asked Lehari. 

