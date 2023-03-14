1h ago

Share

Pregnant women forced to sleep on Joburg hospital floor, health ombud finds

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The health ombud has made findings against the head of Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital.
  • The ombud also found the management of the Johannesburg hospital was deficient.
  • A complaint by MP Haseenabanu Ismail sparked the investigation.

The health ombud has made damning findings against the leadership and staff of Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital (RMMCH) in Johannesburg, confirming claims that pregnant women were made to sleep on the floor.

On Tuesday morning, health ombud Professor Malegapuru Makgoba said his team had spent more than a year investigating complaints against the hospital.

Makgoba handed over a report detailing the findings and recommendations to Health Minister Joe Phaahla at a media briefing in Pretoria.

The investigation into the hospital was launched after a member of Parliament's health portfolio committee, Haseenabanu Ismail, lodged a complaint on 6 April 2022.

Ismail's complaint centred on the treatment of expectant mothers at the public hospital.

The complaint, which sparked widespread outrage, was rated high-risk.

The ombud's probe found pregnant women were made to sit on chairs and sleep on the floor due to overcrowding and a shortage of beds and space at the hospital.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla (centre) receives the
Health Minister Joe Phaahla (centre) receives the report of an investigation into the conditions at Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital from health ombud Malegapuru Makgboba (second from right) in Pretoria on 14 March, 2023. Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko stands to the left of Phaahla.

The investigation also found that those who were made to sit on chairs and sleep on the floor weren't attended to in a manner fitting for the "nature of severity of their health condition".

Ismail alleged that the hospital's chief executive, Dr Nozuko Precious Mkabayi, had not worked full-time to ensure the facility functioned effectively. Ismail alleged that she had only spent 182 days at the hospital.

"The allegation that the CEO of RMMCH was not full-time at the hospital to ensure that everything ran smoothly was substantiated and confirmed.

"Based on the answers provided, the investigation found that 27 days were unaccounted for, and there were substantive irregularities regarding Dr NP Mkabayi's leave," Makgoba said.

Makgoba's office also looked into a question DA member Jack Bloom tabled in the Gauteng legislature on 26 July 2022.

READ | Blood on the floor, drips in the dark: Johannesburg is crumbling. Here’s how it affects hospitals

Bloom queried how many days the CEO had spent at work since her appointment on 1 January 2021.

In the response then Health MEC Dr Nomathemba Emily Mokgethi provided to the legislature on 8 August 2022, she indicated that Mkabayi had spent 346 days at the hospital after her appointment.

But the ombud's investigation found that 71 days were unaccounted for.

Ismail further alleged that the health and dignity of patients, as well as the well-being of healthcare workers, were severely affected.

Makgoba found this allegation was substantiated and confirmed.

The investigation further found that the Gauteng health department failed to promote and implement relevant human resource policies in a standardised and transparent manner.

"This led to so-called 'trust agreements' between supervisors and supervisees where each party 'trusted' that the other party was fulfilling their professional responsibilities.

"It has been demonstrated that this manner of working is not only fraught with pitfalls (once the trust relationship has broken down), but it [is also] open to abuse as there is no accountability."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburghealth
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What’s the biggest selling point of the new Payshap digital payment service for you?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Cheaper instant payments
30% - 19 votes
No need for bank account details
24% - 15 votes
It’s endorsed by the SA Reserve Bank
16% - 10 votes
Money reflects immediately
30% - 19 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Time to clear your carts, govt may take the Shein out your wardrobe

3h ago

LISTEN | Time to clear your carts, govt may take the Shein out your wardrobe
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.08
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
21.98
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
19.36
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.08
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.9%
Platinum
984.74
-0.7%
Palladium
1,512.29
+2.8%
Gold
1,904.60
-0.5%
Silver
21.72
-0.4%
Brent Crude
80.77
-2.5%
Top 40
69,244
-0.7%
All Share
74,874
-0.8%
Resource 10
64,770
-2.1%
Industrial 25
100,345
-0.1%
Financial 15
15,610
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

10h ago

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
Genesis Community Arts Project in Cape Town aims to uplift children through music

10h ago

Genesis Community Arts Project in Cape Town aims to uplift children through music
WATCH | Pro-cyclist teams up with girls cycling club to promote the sport in Cycle...

10h ago

WATCH | Pro-cyclist teams up with girls cycling club to promote the sport in Cycle Tour
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

09 Mar

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

09 Mar

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo