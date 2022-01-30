Premier Alan Winde confirms Albert Fritz was suspended over ‘serious’ sexual assault allegations

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has confirmed the sexual assault allegations against suspended Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz.

This follows weeks of speculation and Winde's office remaining silent on the exact reasons why Fritz was suspended.

Advocate Jennifer Williams was appointed to conduct an independent investigation into the allegations against Fritz.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has officially confirmed that his decision to suspend Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz resulted from serious allegations related to sexual misconduct.



In a statement on Sunday, Winde said his decision followed consultations with legal experts on the matter.

"I have accordingly sought guidance from both our legal services unit and from Advocate Jennifer Williams when we met this past Thursday to hand over the case for investigation. I have since confirmed that, provided I receive permission from all the complainants who brought their allegations to me in confidence, it will be possible to confirm the nature of the allegations in question," he said.

"Late on Friday I received such permission. I am therefore now able to confirm that the serious allegations against Minister Fritz relate to sexual misconduct."

Fritz, his spokesperson, Wade Seale, the head of the community safety ministry, David Abrahams, support officer Michael Kwaaiman, and another official, Lazola Ndubela, have been suspended, pending the investigation.

It is understood that the complainants – most of them interns in Fritz's office and others involved in the Expanded Public Works Programme - implicated several colleagues who work in the ministry in alleged acts of grooming and of intoxicating victims before they were allegedly sexually abused.

This week Williams was appointed to conduct an independent investigation into the allegations against Fritz, while the police also announced on Thursday that they had launched an investigation into him, although no criminal charges had been filed.

Winde said:

The independent investigation by Advocate Williams, has now begun in earnest to test the veracity of these allegations, and she has been promised my full support and that of the Western Cape Government. Following my hand-over of the details to the Advocate, I do not foresee me having any other role, as this process is both independent and external. I will take further steps as soon as I have been furnished with the report. I hope that this will be within 14 days, but the investigator must be allowed the space and the time to ensure an independent, thorough and fair process.

He also thanked the victims for their bravery and approaching his office.

"I have deep respect for the people who have come forward, for their persons, for their privacy, and for the braveness they have shown, and do not feel it is fitting to expose further details about what has allegedly been inflicted upon them. I would encourage others to show similar restraint. We must think of the people who came forward first, and not seek to cause them further harm, or in fact endanger them, through our actions," he said.

Furthermore, Winde said, the provincial government has taken steps to ensure the complainants receive support and protection.



"We have also already informed all the complainants of their rights to lay charges, and I in fact, encouraged them to do so. In addition, we have referred the complainants to an NGO dedicated to helping and assisting victims of sexual misconduct, having received confirmation from such NGO that such a referral would be appropriate and may proceed. It is important that they have an independent support system in place," he said.

He assured those who wish to come forward that they will be treated with sensitivity.

"They will have our support if they decide to lay charges," he said.

Winde also said the option of him laying criminal charges against Fritz remains, "... firmly on the table", depending on the outcome of the independent investigation.

He also said gender-based violence is a scourge that requires action from all.

"I condemn it in the strongest terms possible. But condemnation is not enough. It requires that we all do something about it, whether it be in our communities, or within our own organisations," he said.

GOOD MPL Brett Herron said Winde should confirm whether the investigation will include Fritz's time as MEC for Social Development and what the terms of reference for the investigation are.

"Fritz has served as MEC for Community Safety for just two years. He was MEC for Social Development for eight years. It is essential that the investigation into Fritz is not limited in its scope to his time as MEC for Community Safety," Herron said.