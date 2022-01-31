Premier Alan Winde encourages more of Fritz's alleged victims to come forward

People who claim to have been violated by suspended MEC Alberts Fritz have been urged to come forward.

No criminal case has been opened against Fritz.

Fritz was suspended after Premier Alan Winde received a complaint of alleged sexual misconduct against the MEC.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has encouraged all victims allegedly abused by suspended MEC Albert Fritz to come forward.

Winde suspended his Community Safety MEC on 23 January, nine days after receiving allegations about Fritz.

The premier has launched an independent investigation into the veracity of the sexual misconduct allegations against Fritz.

"These accounts were given to me in confidence, and I promised at the time to not publicise the nature of the allegations," Winde said.

Advocate Jennifer Williams is leading the investigation.

"I have received questions as to why such an investigation is necessary and why further action cannot be taken immediately. I seek to explain the importance of following a fair, lawful process below.

Winde said:

In determining my actions going forward, I am determined to ensure that a victim-centred, fair process is followed that will stand up to court scrutiny.

The premier promised Fritz would get a fair hearing.

Fritz's future relies on the outcome of the probe.

“After receiving the investigator's report into the veracity of the allegations, I will apply my mind and decide whether Fritz will remain in my cabinet or not.

Criminal charges

Winde said he had been asked why he had not laid criminal charges against Fritz.

He said the police had told him that they could only investigate once a case had been opened against Fritz.

"I have advised all the complainants that this can be done. They will be supported in doing so. The SAPS have also encouraged the same publicly.

This was also echoed to me in my meeting with the provincial police Commissioner, Tembekile Phatekile, who indicated a direct channel to lay charges will be created for the complainants if they decide to. I welcome this proactive support from the SAPS.

"The Western Cape government is also already referring all complainants to an NGO dedicated to helping and assisting victims of sexual misconduct," Winde said.

"It is important that the complainants have an independent support system in place. This includes support in taking up the matter with the police on a criminal or civil basis.

"For me to supply the details or affidavits in my possession to the SAPS without the express permission and support of the complainants themselves would be improper, incredibly disrespectful to them, and their agency.

"However, I have not ruled out laying charges personally should there be a foundation for me to do so based on the content of the independent investigator's report. I will take legal advice once the report is received and will not hesitate to do so in that event," Winde said.

Williams' terms of reference are to investigate the specific allegations, obtain a response from Fritz and to determine the veracity and probability of the allegations, Winde said.

"Again, I would encourage any person with allegations of this nature to also go to the police so that they may be investigated with a view to criminal charges being laid.

"… any person with information of sexual misconduct should lay a charge with the police. This is the advice all the other complainants have received.

"However, if there are additional complainants against Fritz, who do not yet feel comfortable to do so and would prefer first to raise the matter with the independent investigator, this is completely understandable."

He said the City will create a dedicated channel for first-hand submissions about Fritz so that the independent investigator may consider the information.

"For any person who has experienced sexual misconduct …channels exist to report it. I urge all victims to please stand up and speak out so that we can end the scourge of GBV," said Winde.