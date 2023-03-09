Premier Alan Winde grilled over homeless crisis in Cape Town as evictions loom

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde was asked tough questions about the influx of homeless people into Cape Town.

Winde was responding to opposition parties during a house sitting in the provincial legislature on Thursday.

Last month, the Western Cape High Court granted the City of Cape Town's application for eviction notices to be served at various unlawfully occupied areas in the city centre.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde was grilled by opposition parties over the influx of homeless people into the Cape Town metro during a house sitting in the provincial legislature on Thursday.

They questioned Winde on the province's plans to house the homeless in shelters and whether he would consider earmarking unused buildings for the homeless.

EFF MPL Thembile Klaas asked Winde: "Since there is an increasing number of homeless people in the province and you have already undertaken to assist them…

"Under your leadership, is your government going to continue in this trajectory to identify some vacant government buildings and turn them into shelters?"

Winde replied all homeless people in the city had been interviewed three times on why they were sleeping rough.

"This is a role we play as a government as well as at a municipal level. It's not only about the provision of shelters but the process which include the ablution, access to social workers, personal development plans," he said.

During Winde's 2022 State of the Province Address, he announced the province's plan to fund a new homeless shelter in the Cape Town CBD at the former Robbie Nurock Clinic, which will provide support to an additional 120 homeless people.

The clinic was originally used as a primary healthcare facility but had been standing vacant for several years.

Winde also announced the province would provide funding for the operation of a new safe space in Drakenstein in partnership with the municipality.

He said the provincial Department of Social Development had requested to use the site for a new homeless shelter in the CBD.

The project has been allocated R18 million for the coming financial year and is envisioned to be operational before the end of the financial year.

FF Plus MPL Peter Marais asked Winde whether he equated the homeless to those who were waiting for homes on the housing waiting list.

"Who has the bigger claim, those who waited patiently for a home and have been living in shacks or those who have rushed into town and live under a bridge and are never on a waiting list?

"Who should get preference, law-abiding citizens or those who just sit under the bridge?" he said.

Winde added:

The waiting list is a separate issue to a homeless person. So, if someone is on the housing waiting list living in a shack in the backyard, they are on a human settlements department list.

"Many of the responses from the homeless come as close as Delft, and I don't know the exact reasons."

The City said the notices would be served before the next court hearing in April, where the court might grant a final eviction order.

Eviction notices were served at several unlawful occupation hotspots along Buitengracht Street, FW de Klerk Boulevard, Foregate Square, the taxi rank and Foreshore, Helen Suzman Boulevard, Strand Street, the Foreshore/N1, Virginia Avenue and Mill Street Bridge in the city.

Over the last few years, the number of destitute residents has increased due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the national lockdown.

Cape Town CBD has specifically seen a sharp increase in homeless people sleeping rough.



