34m ago

Share

Premier Alan Winde grilled over homeless crisis in Cape Town as evictions loom

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.
ER Lombard, Gallo Images
  • Western Cape Premier Alan Winde was asked tough questions about the influx of homeless people into Cape Town. 
  • Winde was responding to opposition parties during a house sitting in the provincial legislature on Thursday. 
  • Last month, the Western Cape High Court granted the City of Cape Town's application for eviction notices to be served at various unlawfully occupied areas in the city centre. 

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde was grilled by opposition parties over the influx of homeless people into the Cape Town metro during a house sitting in the provincial legislature on Thursday. 

They questioned Winde on the province's plans to house the homeless in shelters and whether he would consider earmarking unused buildings for the homeless. 

EFF MPL Thembile Klaas asked Winde: "Since there is an increasing number of homeless people in the province and you have already undertaken to assist them…

"Under your leadership, is your government going to continue in this trajectory to identify some vacant government buildings and turn them into shelters?"

Winde replied all homeless people in the city had been interviewed three times on why they were sleeping rough.

"This is a role we play as a government as well as at a municipal level. It's not only about the provision of shelters but the process which include the ablution, access to social workers, personal development plans," he said. 

During Winde's 2022 State of the Province Address, he announced the province's plan to fund a new homeless shelter in the Cape Town CBD at the former Robbie Nurock Clinic, which will provide support to an additional 120 homeless people. 

READ | Homeless crisis: Court grants application to serve eviction notices on people sleeping rough in Cape Town

The clinic was originally used as a primary healthcare facility but had been standing vacant for several years. 

Winde also announced the province would provide funding for the operation of a new safe space in Drakenstein in partnership with the municipality.

He said the provincial Department of Social Development had requested to use the site for a new homeless shelter in the CBD.

The project has been allocated R18 million for the coming financial year and is envisioned to be operational before the end of the financial year. 

FF Plus MPL Peter Marais asked Winde whether he equated the homeless to those who were waiting for homes on the housing waiting list. 

"Who has the bigger claim, those who waited patiently for a home and have been living in shacks or those who have rushed into town and live under a bridge and are never on a waiting list?

"Who should get preference, law-abiding citizens or those who just sit under the bridge?" he said. 

Winde added: 

The waiting list is a separate issue to a homeless person. So, if someone is on the housing waiting list living in a shack in the backyard, they are on a human settlements department list.

"Many of the responses from the homeless come as close as Delft, and I don't know the exact reasons."

Last month, the Western Cape High Court granted the City of Cape Town's application for eviction notices to be served at various unlawfully occupied areas in the city centre. 

The City said the notices would be served before the next court hearing in April, where the court might grant a final eviction order.

READ | R1bn war chest and power packs: Winde's plan to save Western Cape from load shedding

Eviction notices were served at several unlawful occupation hotspots along Buitengracht Street, FW de Klerk Boulevard, Foregate Square, the taxi rank and Foreshore, Helen Suzman Boulevard, Strand Street, the Foreshore/N1, Virginia Avenue and Mill Street Bridge in the city.

Over the last few years, the number of destitute residents has increased due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the national lockdown.

Cape Town CBD has specifically seen a sharp increase in homeless people sleeping rough. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
alan windewestern capecape townpoliticshousing
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you rather pay per channel for TV content or stick to streaming services?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Streaming is more value for money
47% - 692 votes
There are certain things only pay-TV can deliver
9% - 131 votes
Wouldn’t mind a combination of both
28% - 418 votes
I’m not buying into binge-watch culture
17% - 246 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet

07 Mar

LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.57
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
22.13
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
19.62
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.28
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.5%
Platinum
945.74
+0.8%
Palladium
1,367.73
-0.2%
Gold
1,828.44
+0.8%
Silver
20.17
+0.7%
Brent Crude
82.66
-0.8%
Top 40
71,845
-0.0%
All Share
77,664
-0.1%
Resource 10
65,251
-0.2%
Industrial 25
104,746
-0.3%
Financial 15
16,501
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion

08 Mar

Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

9h ago

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

9h ago

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo