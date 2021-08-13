Premier Mokgoro fires North West Cogta MEC, replaces him with former Mahikeng mayor

North West premier has fired Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs MEC Mmoloki Cwaile.

The dismissal is effective from 11 August 2021.

Cwaile has been replace by former Mahikeng mayor Lenah Miga.

North West Premier Job Mokgoro has fired his Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs MEC, Mmoloki Cwaile.

"I have, as premier of the North West province, dismissed MEC Cwaile from his position as MEC for Coghsta in terms of Section 132(2) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996," Mokgoro said in a statement.

The section allows premiers to dismiss members of the provincial executive.

Mokgoro thanked Cwaile for his service and wished him well.

The announcement comes after Cwaile was put on special leave earlier this week. It's unclear what led to the move but the DA's North West Coghsta spokesperson, Freddy Sonakile, attributed it to "deeply seated factional fault lines within the ANC".

"It is disappointing, but not surprising, that the deeply seated factional fault lines within the ANC has reduced this department [of Coghsta] to a political yo-yo – the faction with the most power disposes of members of the other faction," Sonakile claimed.

The DA member added that Coghsta department was a pivotal department that should be busy attending to the housing needs of residents and ensuring that municipalities deliver basic services, such as water and sanitation, to residents.

"It is, however, failing in its Constitutional mandate due to ongoing political games - all at the expense of communities.

"The DA maintains that Mr Cwaile, just like several other recent examples in [the] North West, is punished for exposing irregularities, which again proves that the ANC places institutionalised corruption ahead of the people of this province," Sonakile added.

Mokgoro also revealed that he appointed former executive mayor of the Mahikeng Local Municipality, Lenah Miga, as Cwaile's replacement.

Mokgoro said:

I wish MEC Miga well in her new responsibilities and have confidence in her ability to serve the public in her position.

Sonakile said the DA would keep a close eye on Miga "who takes office under a cloud of controversy following her days as executive mayor of Mahikeng Local Municipality".

Her appointment to the provincial legislature last year raised eyebrows, with the DA in particular accusing her of irregular spending during her tenure as executive mayor.

"Miga is known for her extravagant taste in luxury vehicles. She spent more than R120 000 on hired cars in 2013," the DA said at the time.

Her tenure as mayor was marred by service delivery protests that led to the torching of the Logageng Community Hall in 2013.