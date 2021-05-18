Premier Mathabatha, wife get vaccinated as Limpopo gets Phase 2 rollout under way

Premier Chupu Stanley Mathabatha and his wife were the first to be vaccinated during Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout on Monday.

One of the elderly people vaccinated on the day had contracted Covid-19 once, but recovered.

On Monday, 33 new cases were recorded in the 24-hour period in the province.

Hope and optimism were the feelings expressed by several hundred elderly people who descended on the Mokopane Hospital in Mogalakwena, Limpopo, during the rollout of the Covid-19 Phase 2 vaccination programme in the province on Monday.

The Phase 2 programme is aimed at those aged 60 years and above as they were identified to be vulnerable to Covid-19.

Premier Chupu Stanley Mathabatha, who led the launch of the programme, and his wife, were the first to be vaccinated at a function that was filled with much joy from the elderly people; some of whom had to be assisted by their grandchildren to get to the venue.

First Lady Maggie Mathabatha and the Premier vaccinating during the second phase of Covid-19 Vaccination Roll-Out at Mokopane Hospital. #COVID19 #CoronavirusInSA #StaySafe #LockdownSA pic.twitter.com/3TqhkNXmHF — Limpopo Provincial Government (@OtpLimpopo) May 17, 2021

One of the elderly people, Louisa Masenya contracted Covid-19 after being visited by some of her grandchildren late last year, but recovered.

"At some stage, our grandchildren came to visit and I later contracted the disease. Fortunately, I recovered after drinking 'this and that'.

READ | 'First in, first vaccinated': Why you should register for your Covid-19 jab ASAP

"I was waiting for the vaccine with bated breath. I was very worried on when will this day come before I get infected again. I will take care of myself moving forward after getting this vaccine," Masenya said.

Significant drop

Sixty-nine-year-old Job Lediga said:

"I don't want to contract this disease. I'll definitely come back for a second dose.

"If we vaccinate, we can continue to live our lives and do whatever they say we should do to prevent the spread of the disease."

The rollout of the Phase 2 vaccination programme in the province came amid anticipation of the pandemic's third wave expected to set in during the winter months.

Statistics in the province showed a significant drop in the early months of this year after the second wave, which saw both public and private health facilities overwhelmed by the number of patients, and a rise in deaths.

However, a quick glance at the statistics shows that the numbers were slightly up on Monday, 33 new cases were recorded in the 24-hour period.

It was against this background that Mathabatha on Monday again called for vigilance by members of the public and for elderly people to register for vaccination.

"There is no other measure (against Covid-19) than vaccination. We should continue to adhere to all health measures to defeat this pandemic," Mathabatha said.

Other hospitals identified as vaccination sites for the elderly are Pietersburg Hospital, Mankweng Hospital, St Rita's Hospital, Donald Fraser Hospital, and Dr CN Phatudi Hospital.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.