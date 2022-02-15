41m ago

Premier Sihle Zikalala accused of lying about the cost of cars for Zulu queens

Kaveel Singh
Premier Sihle Zikalala.
Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
  • Premier Sihle Zikalala has been accused of lying to the public about the price of six vehicles bought last year for Zulu queens.
  • Zikalala said the SUVs were less than R800 000 each but, according to the DA, his signed-off responses in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature showed otherwise.
  • The premier criticised the DA, saying the party had an agenda against the royal household.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has denied deceiving the public about the cost of cars allocated to Zulu queens.

It was revealed that five of the six cars cost well over the R800 000 each, contrary to what the premier previously claimed.

The DA's chief whip in the provincial legislature, Zwakele Mncwango, accused Zikalala of deceiving the public about the price of the five SUVs in an official response.

In the written response to Mncwango, which Zikalala signed off, the prices were broken down so that they included and excluded VAT.

Five of the Toyota Prado SUVs cost R873 469, excluding VAT. But when adding the vital taxing component, the vehicles were more than R1 million each at R1 004 489.35. The sixth vehicle, a Toyota Fortuner started at R585 235, excluding VAT, to its actual price of R673 020.25.

The total cost of the vehicles including VAT, sits at R5 695 467 - more than the budget of R5m.

In his responses, Zikalala again highlighted that without VAT, the total came to R4 952 580.

During a media event for the handover of the vehicles, Zikalala was quoted as saying: "The policy of government that we're following is in line with the prescript from national government, that for political office bearers you don't buy a car that costs more than R800 000. Each of the cars here costs below R800 000."

Mncwango called Zikalala a liar.

"It is difficult to understand why the premier lied about these costs during the handover. Certainly, he wasn't under any pressure at the time to justify any expenses.

"The question is whether he deliberately misled the people or whether he was given the incorrect information by his own officials. If the latter is the case, then he must indicate exactly who misled him and what action will be taken."

He added: "When he took office, the premier signed an oath where he swore to always conduct himself in an honest and transparent manner."

Zikalala's spokesperson Lennox Mabaso claimed "there is no contradiction in what the premier said".

"The actual vehicles are within the R800 000-range and which is in tandem with the premier's articulation. Mr Mncwango is conflating VAT and actually price - a mathematics problem he may need to assist on."


He accused Mncwango of having a "campaign [that] started in 2015 to ridicule and demonise the royal household".

He said that Mncwango published a statement in eThekwini in 2015, calling the sponsorship of a Zulu maidens' conference a waste.

"That narrative moved to the budget for support to the royal household. Hypocritically, this happened as he glorified the opulent lifestyle of the British monarchy.

"This deliberate distortion, especially of royal household matter, is a continuation of his pet project to ridicule and demonise the royal household."

Mabaso added that there were people who were having sleeplessness nights about the government's support for the royal household, as the current government was doing with the recent purchase of cars for the queen and queen mother, as well as the security upgrades at all royal palaces.

Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalpolitics
