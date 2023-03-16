Premier Winde fumes after Western Cape deputy speaker hosts British anti-vax doctor in legislature

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has distanced himself from a talk hosted by the provincial legislature with controversial British cardiologist Dr Aseem Malhotra.

Malhotra has been outspoken about Covid-19 vaccines, calling for their administration to be stopped.

Winde said those who falsely claimed that vaccines were a danger were wrong.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has been left fuming after the provincial legislature hosted controversial British cardiologist Dr Aseem Malhotra, who gave a talk about "unsafe and ineffective" vaccines on Wednesday.



Malhotra, who has been vaccinated, has been outspoken about Covid-19 vaccines, claiming they could be behind excess deaths from coronary artery disease.

Malhotra has a history of promoting vaccine hesitancy.

Western Cape legislature Deputy Speaker Beverley Schäfer hosted Malhotra on Wednesday, for a talk on ethical and evidence-based healthcare.

An invitation was extended to members of the National Assembly, the National Council of Provinces, and members of the provincial legislature.

Winde said that neither the provincial Department of Health and Wellness nor his office were involved in the event, and distanced himself and his administration from the purported views expressed by the invited speaker.

"The international scientific evidence clearly shows that Covid-19 vaccines are the best tools to manage the virus and have saved and continue to save lives," he said.

Malhotra said on Twitter: "I’ve spoken in the European Parliament, many times in the UK Parliament, and today I’m honoured to be invited to deliver a lecture in the South African Parliament (sic). Willful blindness to horrific and unprecedented covid vaccine injuries is no longer an excuse. Change is coming."

I've spoken in the European Parliament, many times in the U.K. Parliament & today i'm honoured to be invited to deliver a lecture in the South African Parliament. Wilful blindness to horrific & unprecedented covid vaccine injuries is no longer an excuse. Change is coming — Dr Aseem Malhotra (@DrAseemMalhotra) March 15, 2023

Winde in said, while he respected that the legislature was "a separate arm of government, but I hope that how this event happened will be investigated. I and my administration believe that vaccines have and continue to save lives".

Malhotra has repeatedly called for the administration of Covid-19 vaccinations to be halted.

He claimed that there had been a rise in out-of-hospital heart attacks linked to the Covid mRNA vaccines, and that they carried a cardiovascular risk.

But Winde said: "Those who falsely claim that they are a danger are wrong, and they should be held to account for their views."

Defending the talk, Schäfer said she had a list of speakers that she would invite on a myriad of interesting topics that could enhance inter-party relationships across all levels of Parliament - National Assembly, NCOP, and the legislature.