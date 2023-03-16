3m ago

Premier Winde fumes after Western Cape deputy speaker hosts British anti-vax doctor in legislature

Marvin Charles
  • Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has distanced himself from a talk hosted by the provincial legislature with controversial British cardiologist Dr Aseem Malhotra.
  • Malhotra has been outspoken about Covid-19 vaccines, calling for their administration to be stopped. 
  • Winde said those who falsely claimed that vaccines were a danger were wrong.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has been left fuming after the provincial legislature hosted controversial British cardiologist Dr Aseem Malhotra, who gave a talk about "unsafe and ineffective" vaccines on Wednesday. 

Malhotra, who has been vaccinated, has been outspoken about Covid-19 vaccines, claiming they could be behind excess deaths from coronary artery disease.

Malhotra has a history of promoting vaccine hesitancy. 

Western Cape legislature Deputy Speaker Beverley Schäfer hosted Malhotra on Wednesday, for a talk on ethical and evidence-based healthcare.  

An invitation was extended to members of the National Assembly, the National Council of Provinces, and members of the provincial legislature.

Winde said that neither the provincial Department of Health and Wellness nor his office were involved in the event, and distanced himself and his administration from the purported views expressed by the invited speaker.

"The international scientific evidence clearly shows that Covid-19 vaccines are the best tools to manage the virus and have saved and continue to save lives," he said.

Malhotra said on Twitter: "I’ve spoken in the European Parliament, many times in the UK Parliament, and today I’m honoured to be invited to deliver a lecture in the South African Parliament (sic). Willful blindness to horrific and unprecedented covid vaccine injuries is no longer an excuse. Change is coming."

Winde in said, while he respected that the legislature was "a separate arm of government, but I hope that how this event happened will be investigated. I and my administration believe that vaccines have and continue to save lives".

Malhotra has repeatedly called for the administration of Covid-19 vaccinations to be halted. 

He claimed that there had been a rise in out-of-hospital heart attacks linked to the Covid mRNA vaccines, and that they carried a cardiovascular risk.

But Winde said: "Those who falsely claim that they are a danger are wrong, and they should be held to account for their views."

Defending the talk, Schäfer said she had a list of speakers that she would invite on a myriad of interesting topics that could enhance inter-party relationships across all levels of Parliament - National Assembly, NCOP, and the legislature. 

"Dr Malhotra who appeared as a speaker in the BizNews Conference recently just happened to be in Cape Town and I was able to get him for a lecture on the topic of Ethical Based Health Care. As I am involved in international relations, I was super happy to get an international speaker to my first event," she said.

"I then proceeded to invite all members from all parties sitting on the health committees, from the National Assembly, NCOP and our legislature, to attend on a voluntary basis."

Schäfer added that Malhotra had not addressed the legislature, but had spoken in the auditorium, which was a public venue.  

"These events continue to be an opportunity for colleagues to socialise and engage on a wide range of topics in their busy schedules. The lunchtime lectures are merely to encourage open, healthy discussion," she said. 

Regarding the outrage over Malhotra’s views, Schäfer said she had "no idea", calling it "totally out of context".

"It was just a talk and nothing else. People don't have the facts. It was on ethically based health care."

Malhotra also met several DA members following his talk, including party leader John Steenhuisen.  

