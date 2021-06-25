1h ago

Premiers must have powers to call for referendums for greater devolution of power - DA

Jason Felix
DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone. (Jan Gerber/News24)
  • The DA wants legislation amended to give powers to premiers to call for referendums.
  • The DA's draft bill seeks to extend the application of the Electoral Commission Act to allow this.
  • DA parliamentary chief whip Natasha Mazzone said the bill highlighted the party's commitment to achieving greater devolution of powers to provinces.

The DA is pushing for amendments that would give the nation's nine premiers powers to call for referendums.

In a statement this week, DA parliamentary chief whip Natasha Mazzone said the party's intention to introduce a private members' bill to amend the Electoral Commission Act and repeal the Referendums Act was published in the government gazette for public comment.

Section 84 of the Constitution provides that the president is responsible to call a national referendum in terms of an Act of Parliament.

Similarly, Section 127 of Constitution provides that the premier of a province is responsible for calling a referendum in the province in accordance with national legislation.

Mazzone said this bill highlighted the DA's commitment to achieving greater devolution of powers to provinces, in line with the Constitution.

"As things stand, Electoral Commission Act and Referendums Act allow for only the president to call a referendum and does not provide for a premier to call for a referendum in a province.

"The DA's draft bill seeks to address this gap in legislation by repealing the Referendums Act and amending the Electoral Commission Act. This will enable premiers to exercise their constitutional powers to call a provincial referendum, to ensure that provincial residents can make their voices heard on important service delivery issues," she added.

The draft bill seeks to:

Extend the application of the Electoral Commission Act to include a mechanism for the premier of a province to call for a referendum.

Repeal the Referendums Act 1983.

Provide for matters connected therewith.

"As the DA, we will continue to strive towards achieving our principle of federalism by strengthening the devolution of power to provinces, and we trust that all citizens and interested parties will take the opportunity to read and comment on the bill so that power can be brought closer to the people," Mazzone said.

South Africans wishing to comment on the bill can send submissions to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise at speaker@parliament.gov.za within the next 30 days.

