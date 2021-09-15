1h ago

Preservation order granted against Gauteng land developers who allegedly defrauded govt

accreditation
Compiled by Jeanette Chabalala
A preservation order has been granted against Gauteng land developers who allegedly defrauded government.
Getty Images
  • The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has granted the Asset Forfeiture Unit a preservation order against assets owned by Wildebeesfontein Properties and Projects.
  • The company allegedly sold land/stands belonging to the government. 
  • The company's bank account had been preserved, pending further investigations and a possible forfeiture application.

The National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) has successfully applied to the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria for a preservation order on assets owned by Wildebeesfontein Properties and Projects.

In a statement, the NPA said Wildebeesfontein Properties and Projects allegedly sold land/stands belonging to the Department of Human Settlements, Emfuleni Municipality and government.

"The Department of Human Settlements bought 777 erven in Evaton West from Erinite [Pty] Ltd and Space Securitisation [Pty] Ltd in April 2019 for over R113 million. The purpose of the purchase was to allocate the erven to qualifying beneficiaries," added its regional spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana.

She said the department had received information people were building on the property.

However, investigations revealed the people occupying the land in Evaton West bought the stands from an Andrew Molifi of Wildebeesfontein Properties for R22 000 a stand.

Mahanjana added Molifi's proceeds and his co-directors' illegal activities amounted to R17 million.

She said Wildebeesfontein Properties and Projects' bank account had been preserved, pending further investigations and a possible forfeiture application.

"This matter not only highlights the effective co-operation and collaboration between various crime-fighting agencies - such as the Specialised Commercial Crimes Unit within the NPA, the Financial Intelligence Centre as well as the Directorate for Priority Crimes - but the dogged determination of the AFU to make sure that crime does not pay. 

"The AFU pursued this matter resulting in a favourable outcome, which will serve as a deterrent to other would-be offenders and also removing the incentives for committing crimes of this nature." 

