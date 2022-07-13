4m ago

Presidency rubbishes Teffo's claims that plans to 'harass' him were hatched in Ramaphosa's office

Alex Mitchley
Advocate Malesela Teffo is seen during the murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa in the Gauteng High Court.
PHOTO: Alet Pretorius, Gallo Images
  • The Presidency has rubbished claims by advocate Malesela Teffo that plans were hatched in President Cyril Ramaphosa's office to harass him.
  • On Tuesday, Teffo, who represents four of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, withdrew his services as their lawyer.
  • He said he was withdrawing because he was being harassed by police, the National Prosecuting Authority and the court. 

The Presidency has denied claims made by advocate Malesela Teffo that a plan was hatched in President Cyril Ramaphosa's office to harass him because he was a defence counsel in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

Teffo, who represented four of the men accused of murdering the former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, withdrew as counsel in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Teffo claimed he was withdrawing because of the harassment he had received from the National Prosecuting Authority, the court and police. 

"It is now an opportune moment to inform this court, as the counsel for accused one to four, I hereby inform this honourable court that I am withdrawing as counsel.

"I will no longer be able to proceed in this court based on the harassment that I am receiving from the State and from the court."

Teffo then told the court that serious allegations had been made and that Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela was "accused number one".

He did not elaborate on what the allegations were or what he meant by his statement about the judge. 

Instead, he doubled down and claimed that his April arrest was part of a plan hatched in Ramaphosa's office.

Without providing evidence, Teffo said he was being harassed because he was interfering with a plan to frame the accused for the murder of Meyiwa.

Teffo was arrested after a warrant was authorised by the Hillbrow Magistrate's Court when he failed to appear in court for a separate matter for which he is an accused.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Presidency rejected Teffo's claims. 

"The Presidency finds these unsubstantiated and baseless claims mischievous and harmful to the standing of the office of the president.

"The Presidency does not participate in criminal investigations or trials and is not involved in any perceived or actual harassment of Adv Teffo.

"As an Officer of the Court and a professional in the legal fraternity, Adv Teffo must appreciate the level of veracity that is necessary to support such claims about any institution or individual.

"The Presidency espouses the values of our Constitution and cherishes the protection, safety and justice for all."


