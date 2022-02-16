12m ago

add bookmark

Presidency should become 'nerve centre' for govt departments - Ramaphosa

Jason Felix
accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation Address.
President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation Address.
Supplied by GCIS
  • According to President Cyril Ramaphosa, his office should serve as the nerve centre for government departments.
  • Ramaphosa has come under fire from opposition parties which claimed he is centralising power in his office.
  • On Wednesday, he addressed a post-State of the Nation Address media briefing.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says his office should serve as the nerve centre for government departments.

During a post-State of the Nation Address (SONA) media briefing on Wednesday, he told journalists his Cabinet ministers were the first "line of advice".

READ | SONA 2022: Opposition divided on Ramaphosa's economic direction, united against 'incompetent' Cabinet

Ramaphosa was fielding questions on the advisors he had appointed from the private sector.

"Every president has advisors. The first line is the Cabinet. As a president, I must work with a number of colleagues. In addition to that, they also have set jobs. In those areas, they are the so-called kingpin advisors; by virtue of being deployed, they should know. They are the first line advisors of the departments they lead."

During this week's debate on Ramaphosa's SONA, opposition parties labelled his Cabinet as incompetent and believed he was centralising power in the Presidency.

He defended his decision to set up a team in the Presidency to combat the negative impact of red tape on business. Sasol chairperson Sipho Nkosi would lead this team.

Former ABSA CEO Daniel Mminele is another one of Ramaphosa's recent appointments.

FULL SPEECH | Ramaphosa talks energy generation, state capture and cannabis at SONA 2022

Mminele is the head of the newly established Presidential Climate Finance Task Team.

Ramaphosa said beyond his Cabinet ministers, he had other officials advising him, including department directors-general.

"They look closely at policy formulation and implementation. Other advisors help to ensure we are properly knitted together. The Presidency should be the nerve centre of government to work together through the Presidency. We are able to work together with many departments," he added.

The Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation is another governance layer advising the Presidency.

"I have a variety of people that strengthen the Presidency. We have another added pillar, which is the DPME [Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation].

"That combination of individuals and institutions helps us. Over and above that, I have to strengthen everything we do. They do excellent work, and they do the work that we would never have the time to do.

"The strength of that is to bring in people, fresh blood, new ideas for the work we do in government. It's an excellent cocktail of wonderful talent to produce the type of progress we see," Ramaphosa said.

He added incoherent statements from his Cabinet ministers was "something that happens in politics".

"Yes, there have been statements, but these things happen in politics. Messages are not communicated in very tight level of cohesion. We are straightening it out."

READ | Steenhuisen tables motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa's Cabinet 'of crooks, free-loaders'

Ramaphosa said the government was closely monitoring the renewed anti-foreigner sentiment spreading across the country.

"We have made it clear that we are not xenophobic. We don't hate others from other countries. The migration of people is historical. We need to address this issue with sensitivity.

"The people who have come here have come here as refugees; we need to make sure that we don't have this sentiment against them. We are aware there are pockets of groupings that want to ferment negative feelings towards people from other countries."

Asked what kept him awake at night, Ramaphosa said: "The state of our economy, unemployment. It's very difficult to see 11 million people out of work. That is enough to keep me awake at night."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
presidencycyril ramaphosapolitics
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think SONA 2022 will boost investor confidence and create jobs?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I think Ramaphosa hit the right notes
12% - 1281 votes
No, it's the usual empty promises
79% - 8119 votes
I don't know
9% - 905 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.06
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.47
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.14
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.82
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,866.78
+0.7%
Silver
23.52
+0.7%
Palladium
2,289.48
+1.6%
Platinum
1,061.50
+3.2%
Brent Crude
93.28
-3.4%
Top 40
69,736
+0.8%
All Share
76,503
+0.9%
Resource 10
78,015
+2.1%
Industrial 25
92,337
-0.5%
Financial 15
16,364
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

4h ago

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo