Presidency should become 'nerve centre' for govt departments - Ramaphosa

According to President Cyril Ramaphosa, his office should serve as the nerve centre for government departments.

Ramaphosa has come under fire from opposition parties which claimed he is centralising power in his office.

On Wednesday, he addressed a post-State of the Nation Address media briefing.

During a post-State of the Nation Address (SONA) media briefing on Wednesday, he told journalists his Cabinet ministers were the first "line of advice".

Ramaphosa was fielding questions on the advisors he had appointed from the private sector.

"Every president has advisors. The first line is the Cabinet. As a president, I must work with a number of colleagues. In addition to that, they also have set jobs. In those areas, they are the so-called kingpin advisors; by virtue of being deployed, they should know. They are the first line advisors of the departments they lead."

During this week's debate on Ramaphosa's SONA, opposition parties labelled his Cabinet as incompetent and believed he was centralising power in the Presidency.

He defended his decision to set up a team in the Presidency to combat the negative impact of red tape on business. Sasol chairperson Sipho Nkosi would lead this team.

Former ABSA CEO Daniel Mminele is another one of Ramaphosa's recent appointments.

Mminele is the head of the newly established Presidential Climate Finance Task Team.



Ramaphosa said beyond his Cabinet ministers, he had other officials advising him, including department directors-general.

"They look closely at policy formulation and implementation. Other advisors help to ensure we are properly knitted together. The Presidency should be the nerve centre of government to work together through the Presidency. We are able to work together with many departments," he added.

The Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation is another governance layer advising the Presidency.



"I have a variety of people that strengthen the Presidency. We have another added pillar, which is the DPME [Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation].

"That combination of individuals and institutions helps us. Over and above that, I have to strengthen everything we do. They do excellent work, and they do the work that we would never have the time to do.

"The strength of that is to bring in people, fresh blood, new ideas for the work we do in government. It's an excellent cocktail of wonderful talent to produce the type of progress we see," Ramaphosa said.

He added incoherent statements from his Cabinet ministers was "something that happens in politics".

"Yes, there have been statements, but these things happen in politics. Messages are not communicated in very tight level of cohesion. We are straightening it out."

Ramaphosa said the government was closely monitoring the renewed anti-foreigner sentiment spreading across the country.

"We have made it clear that we are not xenophobic. We don't hate others from other countries. The migration of people is historical. We need to address this issue with sensitivity.

"The people who have come here have come here as refugees; we need to make sure that we don't have this sentiment against them. We are aware there are pockets of groupings that want to ferment negative feelings towards people from other countries."

Asked what kept him awake at night, Ramaphosa said: "The state of our economy, unemployment. It's very difficult to see 11 million people out of work. That is enough to keep me awake at night."

