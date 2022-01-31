43m ago

add bookmark

Presidency to receive second part of State Capture Inquiry's report on Tuesday

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Pres. Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: Gallo Images
Pres. Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: Gallo Images
  • The office of the Presidency will receive the second part of the State Capture Inquiry's report on Tuesday. 
  • Secretary of the commission, Professor Itumeleng Mosala, will hand it over to director-general in the Presidency Phindile Baleni.
  • Presidency spokesperson Tyronne Seale confirmed this. 

The second part of the State Capture Inquiry's report will be handed over to director-general in the Presidency, Phindile Baleni, by secretary of the commission, Professor Itumeleng Mosala, on Tuesday. 

The Office of the Presidency confirmed this on Monday morning. 

In a media statement, Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale said: "The Presidency will tomorrow, Tuesday, 1 February 2022, formally receive the second part of the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector."

The Presidency has also committed to sharing the contents of the second instalment of the report as soon as it is handed over.

READ |  Zondo report: ANC says it will deal with findings against members, EFF wants prosecutions

Commission chairperson Acting Chief Justice Judge Raymond Zondo presented the first part of the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 4 January 2022.

At the time, Ramaphosa said he would act on the report only after receiving all three parts.

The third and final part will, according to the Presidency, be submitted by 28 February 2022.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosaraymond zondojohannesburgstate capture inquiry
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
35% - 1070 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
65% - 1991 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.53
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.88
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.36
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.95
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Gold
1,790.25
-0.1%
Silver
22.54
+0.3%
Palladium
2,418.50
+1.7%
Platinum
1,015.00
-0.1%
Brent-ruolie
90.03
+0.8%
Top 40
67,839
+1.2%
All Share
74,294
+1.1%
Resource 10
73,729
-0.5%
Industrial 25
93,513
+2.8%
Financial 15
15,343
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

3h ago

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo