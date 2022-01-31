Presidency to receive second part of State Capture Inquiry's report on Tuesday

The office of the Presidency will receive the second part of the State Capture Inquiry's report on Tuesday.

Secretary of the commission, Professor Itumeleng Mosala, will hand it o ver to director-general in the Presidency Phindile Baleni.

Presidency spokesperson Tyronne Seale confirmed this.

In a media statement, Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale said: "The Presidency will tomorrow, Tuesday, 1 February 2022, formally receive the second part of the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector."

The Presidency has also committed to sharing the contents of the second instalment of the report as soon as it is handed over.

Commission chairperson Acting Chief Justice Judge Raymond Zondo presented the first part of the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 4 January 2022.

At the time, Ramaphosa said he would act on the report only after receiving all three parts.

The third and final part will, according to the Presidency, be submitted by 28 February 2022.

