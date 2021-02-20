31m ago

add bookmark

Presidency welcomes DA withdrawal of vaccine rollout court challenge

Compiled by Jenni Evans and Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa gets a Covid-19 vaccine jab at Khayelitsha District Hospital in Cape Town.
President Cyril Ramaphosa gets a Covid-19 vaccine jab at Khayelitsha District Hospital in Cape Town.
GCIS
  • The DA has withdrawn its court application on the government's vaccine rollout plan. 
  • This comes after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was administered to some healthcare workers this week. 
  • The Presidency has welcomed the move, saying the DA did not have a case in the first place.

The Presidency has welcomed the DA's decision to withdraw its court action over the country's vaccine strategy, saying the opposition party did not have a case in the first place.

"The DA had sought an order from the court declaring that government's conduct in preparing and implementing its programme to administer Covid-19 vaccines 'is irrational and unconstitutional'," the Presidency said on Friday.

It said the DA also sought an order directing the government to develop a comprehensive and coordinated plan to procure, obtain and administer vaccines.

The DA's withdrawal came after the government filed its answering affidavit, in which it outlined the measures it had taken to source, procure, distribute and administer vaccines.

READ | DA heads to court for govt to release Covid-19 vaccine rollout plan

It said it provided details of the plans that had been developed for the programme, even though it had provided regular updates on this in the public domain.

"The DA therefore had no good cause to bring its application in the first place," the Presidency said.

"Despite the challenges posed by the reduced efficacy of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the 501Y.V2 variant of the virus, the vaccination of health workers with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has commenced."

The first vaccinations began on Wednesday at the Khayelitsha District Hospital in Cape Town after the first batch of 80 000 doses arrived late on Tuesday night.

READ | Covid-19 vaccine rollout starts: Ramaphosa, Mkhize get first jab in Khayelitsha

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrived because further research was needed regarding the efficacy of the AstraZeneca vaccine following the discovery of the 501Y.V2 variant of Covid-19.

On Friday night, the Ministry of Health reported a further 151 Covid-19-related deaths.

Twelve people died in the Eastern Cape, 21 in the Free State, 43 in Gauteng, 40 in KwaZulu-Natal, one in Limpopo, eight in Mpumalanga and 26 in the Western Cape. This brings the total number of deaths in South Africa to 48 859.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said he welcomed government's "long-delayed release of its Covid-19 vaccination strategy and plan" and said they regretted that the party had to threaten court action.

"Now that this has happened, the purpose of our court challenge has been met, and there is therefore no point pursuing the case further.

"We have made it clear to the Presidency that we will be monitoring the implementation of the plan at every step of the way and he will see us back in court if government's actions show it is incapable of delivering on its commitments."

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dapoliticscourtscoronavirus
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 6 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
39% - 174 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
24% - 110 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 165 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.61
(-0.34)
ZAR/GBP
20.57
(-0.07)
ZAR/EUR
17.80
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.56
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.95)
Gold
1783.32
(+0.05)
Silver
27.27
(+0.02)
Platinum
1270.99
(+0.33)
Brent Crude
61.81
(-1.60)
Palladium
2369.01
(+0.59)
All Share
67464.86
(+1.34)
Top 40
62105.24
(+1.47)
Financial 15
12369.15
(+0.11)
Industrial 25
90064.94
(+1.33)
Resource 10
67016.24
(+2.10)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo