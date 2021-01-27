President Cyril Ramaphosa appoints Khumbudzo Ntshavheni to act in vacancy left by Jackson Mthembu

Minister of Small Business Development Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has been appointed acting Minister in the Presidency, following the death of Jackson Mthembu.

In a statement, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that she would act "until further notice", while she continues to attend to her small business development portfolio.

READ | Government remembers 'man of the people' Jackson Mthembu at memorial service

The 43-year-old hails from Limpopo and was an ANC Youth League leader.

Mthembu died last week after experiencing Covid-19 complications.

There was speculation about whether the vacancy he left would prompt an extensive Cabinet reshuffle and a replacement of ministers that were perceived to be underperforming.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.