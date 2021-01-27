1h ago

add bookmark

President Cyril Ramaphosa appoints Khumbudzo Ntshavheni to act in vacancy left by Jackson Mthembu

Carien du Plessis
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has appointed as an acting minister.
Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has appointed as an acting minister.
Jaco Marais, Gallo Images, Netwerk24

Minister of Small Business Development Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has been appointed acting Minister in the Presidency, following the death of Jackson Mthembu.

In a statement, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that she would act "until further notice", while she continues to attend to her small business development portfolio.

READ | Government remembers 'man of the people' Jackson Mthembu at memorial service

The 43-year-old hails from Limpopo and was an ANC Youth League leader.

Mthembu died last week after experiencing Covid-19 complications.

There was speculation about whether the vacancy he left would prompt an extensive Cabinet reshuffle and a replacement of ministers that were perceived to be underperforming.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosajackson mthembukhumbudzo ntshavenicoronavirus
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
41% - 2334 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 1120 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
39% - 2209 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.17
(-0.85)
ZAR/GBP
20.84
(-0.82)
ZAR/EUR
18.40
(-0.57)
ZAR/AUD
11.72
(-0.54)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.71)
Gold
1843.43
(-0.39)
Silver
25.27
(-0.54)
Platinum
1080.50
(-1.32)
Brent Crude
55.81
(-0.07)
Palladium
2314.00
(+0.15)
All Share
63458.27
(-0.73)
Top 40
58255.09
(-0.79)
Financial 15
11932.16
(+1.64)
Industrial 25
86776.49
(-0.15)
Resource 10
60236.37
(-2.71)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo