President Cyril Ramaphosa back at work after a week of self-isolation

President Cyril Ramaphosa is back at work after a week of self-isolation in Cape Town.

He tested positive for Covid-19.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said the president encouraged vaccination.

After a week of self-isolation due to a positive Covid-19 diagnosis, President Cyril Ramaphosa has resumed his duties.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said Ramaphosa was well and back at work on Monday.

He will chair a final Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The president tested positive on 12 December and had been in self-isolation in Cape Town.

He delayed receiving a Covid-19 booster shot, despite having mild symptoms.

"The president thanks all South Africans and leaders and friends internationally who conveyed their good wishes during this period. In turn, the president wishes all persons infected with Covid-19 a safe and speedy recovery.

"President Ramaphosa repeats his call for everyone in the country to stay safe by being vaccinated, wearing face masks, washing or sanitising hands frequently, maintaining a social distance and avoiding gatherings," Gungubele said.

Last week, Cabinet decided to keep the country on Level 1 of the risk-adjusted lockdown despite rising Covid-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Low deaths and hospitalisation rates were cited as reasons for not changing the lockdown level.

