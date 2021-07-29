President Cyril Ramaphosa considers Cabinet reshuffle

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is considering a "Cabinet reconfiguration".

He admits that the government was not prepared for the unrest that struck Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

He also says he is considering a Special Investigating Unit report on embattled Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is considering a "Cabinet reconfiguration" amid calls for him to fire ministers in the security cluster for dropping the ball amid unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal two weeks ago.

Speaking during his visit to vaccination sites in Thembisa and Midrand on Thursday, the president said: "I have said that clearly the deployment of people in various parts in government is a matter that occupies the mind of a president at all times. That is what I am applying my mind to. I know there is a lot of anxiety and impatience and it is a matter that is under consideration. What I would say is watch this space."

He admitted that the government was ill-prepared for the unrest.

"With the mayhem that broke out, the security cluster was ill-prepared. We have conceded that. I am also evaluating everything else and it's best to leave it there.

Ramaphosa was also asked when he would appoint permanent ministers in key government positions.

He responded: "Acting ministers are doing an excellent job. It is a little bit of overload, I admit, but they are doing a great job."

Late Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu, was never replaced and Khumbudzo Ntshaveni, the Minister of Small Business and Enterprise, has been acting in that portfolio. Also, Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi is the acting Minister of Health after Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was put on special leave amid a communications tender scandal that involves people close to him. Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images He added that he was studying the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report on Mkhize.

"The report is with me. There are few issues that need to be completed. Once all that has been done I will come out and explain to the nation what will be done."

Ramaphosa also said a personal protective equipment tender scandal involving his suspended spokesperson, Khusela Diko, was still under consideration.

"We haven't finalised her case. It is still under the Presidency. She has taken leave."