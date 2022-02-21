President Cyril Ramaphosa lauds SANDF, admits resource 'challenges'

President Cyril Ramaphosa has acknowledged that the SANDF's resources are a "challenge".

On Armed Forces Day in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, he lauded the defence force for its work over the past year.

He said the unrest in parts of the country in July "left deep wounds".

While lauding the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) for its work over the past year, President Cyril Ramaphosa admitted that the defence force's resources were a "challenge" amid its growing workload.



The president was speaking at this year's Armed Forces Day in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, on Monday.

"Over the past year, under conditions that were difficult, demanding and unprecedented in our democratic history, the men and women of the South African National Defence Force have served this country with the utmost distinction," Ramaphosa said.

He added that the SANDF assisted with the "implementation and maintenance" of the national State of Disaster in the early weeks and months of the Covid-19 pandemic.



"It is seven months since parts of South Africa experienced the worst unrest in our democracy's history, leading to loss of life, destruction of infrastructure and devastation of businesses. The SANDF was there, assisting law enforcement agencies to restore order and protect key economic infrastructure."

"And when our Parliament was engulfed in fire at the beginning of this year, it was our personnel from Air Force Base Ysterplaat Military Aviation Rescue and Firefighting Services who were part of the first responders to douse the flames."



The SANDF also helped when a cyclone caused "flooding and devastation" in Mozambique.



He said:

The government of Mozambique continues to battle a deadly insurgency in the north that poses a threat to the security and stability of the entire region.

The SANDF is also deployed there as part of the South African Development Community's mission.



"I had the privilege of meeting with the troops earlier this month when I attended national Heroes Day celebrations in Mozambique. It was quite a touching moment to be meeting with those who have been willing and committed to serve the people of southern Africa, as many do to serve our country."



Ramaphosa said he welcomed back the 15 SA Infantry Battalion members from their deployment to the Democratic Republic of the Congo last month.

For your role as the #SANDF in preventing the loss of more lives to the pandemic, in working with law enforcement agencies and communities to end the unrest, and in helping civilians in the troubled regions of our continent, your country truly thanks you.https://t.co/BejJveg1sq — Cyril Ramaphosa ???? (@CyrilRamaphosa) February 21, 2022

"Since 2001, members of the SANDF have been part of peacekeeping operations under the UN Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the DRC, known as MONUSCO.

"At all these moments of uncertainty, crisis and very real danger for our country, for our neighbours and for our continent Africa, the SANDF has been there."



Ramaphosa said that as the commander-in-chief of the SANDF, he couldn't be prouder.



"As a people, we are reassured that no matter the circumstances our nation faces, the SANDF will always be there.

The Commander-in-Chief of the South African National Defence Force, President @CyrilRamaphosa, is today officiating at the Armed Forces Day celebrations in Mpumalanga; received by Defence Minister Modise, DM Thabang Makwetla and Chief of #SANDF General Maphwanya

#ArmedForcesDay pic.twitter.com/pRo3AkTysQ — Presidency | South Africa ???? (@PresidencyZA) February 21, 2022

"The SANDF is one of the last lines of defence to restore order, maintain calm, support our people and defend the territorial integrity of our republic."



Ramaphosa added:

The terrible experiences of the July 2021 unrest has left deep wounds.

He said the unrest tested the authority of the state and the strength of our democracy.



"At that moment of great crisis, the sight of a uniformed SANDF member out there, keeping us safe, restoring calm, gave reassurance at a time when many were fearful."



Ramaphosa paid homage to Corporal Tebogo Radebe, who was killed in Cabo Delgado late last year during a deployment as part of the SADC Mission in Mozambique.



"The entire country owes a debt of gratitude to his family for having selflessly shared him with us so that he could fulfil his patriotic duty to serve the country of his forebears.



"We remember all our soldiers who have fallen in the line of duty in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Central African Republic and Sudan."



He added:

These gallant soldiers died in the cause of peace and freedom for Africa. Their deaths remind us that our freedom, our way of life and the peace that we enjoy as a country comes at a price.

Ramaphosa added that the SANDF has many challenges.



"Our military, like every other organ of state, has had to conduct its substantial operations in the face of extremely limited resources and a growing catalogue of commitments.



"I commend the leadership of our military and all members of our armed forces for fulfilling their responsibilities even as we grapple with funding challenges that affect various defence programmes and development activities.



"We are looking, within these constraints, at ways to better resource our defence force with the tools they need to fulfil their mandate."



He said the SANDF's chief, General Rudzani Maphwanya, always raised the shortage of resources with him and Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise.

